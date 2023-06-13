Tour de Suisse: Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon

By Andy McGrath
published

Trek-Segafredo rider moves into the overall lead

Jump to:
Image 1 of 9
VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark and Team TrekSegafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023 Stage 3 a 1438km stage from Tafers to VillarssurOllon 1256m UCIWT on June 13 2023 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) secured the stage 3 victory on the summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon, taking the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse.

Skjelmose attacked early on the steep, 10-kilometre climb to Villars-sur-Ollon and accelerated again with 600 metres left to drop his remaining companion, Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team).

The 22-year-old Dane moved into the race lead after a wet 143.8km third stage with a sting in its tail that shook up the general classification at the eight-day race.

The peloton caught the day’s breakaway quartet inside the final 30 kilometres. There was a gradual wearing-down process on the last ascent.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) started the fireworks, bringing Gall and Skjelmose with him. However, with their lead dwindling, both riders attacked the World Champion, who is in his first race back from a COVID-19 positive that took him out of the Giro d’Italia.

Finishing twelve seconds behind Skjelmose, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) attacked from the group of chasers to take third place, just ahead of Evenepoel.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andy McGrath
Andy McGrath

Formerly the editor of Rouleur magazine, Andy McGrath is a freelance journalist and the author of God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent

Latest on Cyclingnews