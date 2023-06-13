Tour de Suisse: Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon

Image 1 of 9 Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Miles Scotson of Groupama-FDJ drives the peloton behind breakaway of four riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Alexander Kamp of Tudor Pro Cycling Team rides behind Nickolas Zukowsky of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, in the Red Mountain Jersey, in Tuesday's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ leads the peloton during 143.8km stage 3 from Tafers to Villars-sur-Ollon (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton during 143.8km stage from Tafers to Villars-sur-Ollon (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Stefan Küng of Switzerland (Groupama-FDJ) at the start in Tafers (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (left) of Soudal-QuickStep in the White best young jersey talks with Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, who carries the Black points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Peter Sagan of Team TotalEnergies, who finished fifth on stage 2, takes the start for stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Stefan Küng of Switzerland attends to the media prior to stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) secured the stage 3 victory on the summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon, taking the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse.

Skjelmose attacked early on the steep, 10-kilometre climb to Villars-sur-Ollon and accelerated again with 600 metres left to drop his remaining companion, Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team).

The 22-year-old Dane moved into the race lead after a wet 143.8km third stage with a sting in its tail that shook up the general classification at the eight-day race.

The peloton caught the day’s breakaway quartet inside the final 30 kilometres. There was a gradual wearing-down process on the last ascent.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) started the fireworks, bringing Gall and Skjelmose with him. However, with their lead dwindling, both riders attacked the World Champion, who is in his first race back from a COVID-19 positive that took him out of the Giro d’Italia.

Finishing twelve seconds behind Skjelmose, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) attacked from the group of chasers to take third place, just ahead of Evenepoel.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling