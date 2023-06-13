Tour de Suisse: Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon
Trek-Segafredo rider moves into the overall lead
Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) secured the stage 3 victory on the summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon, taking the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse.
Skjelmose attacked early on the steep, 10-kilometre climb to Villars-sur-Ollon and accelerated again with 600 metres left to drop his remaining companion, Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team).
The 22-year-old Dane moved into the race lead after a wet 143.8km third stage with a sting in its tail that shook up the general classification at the eight-day race.
The peloton caught the day’s breakaway quartet inside the final 30 kilometres. There was a gradual wearing-down process on the last ascent.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) started the fireworks, bringing Gall and Skjelmose with him. However, with their lead dwindling, both riders attacked the World Champion, who is in his first race back from a COVID-19 positive that took him out of the Giro d’Italia.
Finishing twelve seconds behind Skjelmose, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) attacked from the group of chasers to take third place, just ahead of Evenepoel.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Andy McGrath
