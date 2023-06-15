Tour de Suisse stage 5: live - back into the mountains

(Image credit: Getty)

Race notes

- Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse runs from Fiesch to La Punt, is 211 kilometres long.

- It is the toughest mountain stage of this year's race, with 4,654 metres of vertical climbing.

- Race leader is Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen), with a 2 second lead on GC on closest pursuer Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo), 16 second advantage on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 57 second margin on Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

- A further six riders are at two minutes or less

