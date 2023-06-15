Live coverage

Tour de Suisse stage 5: live - back into the mountains

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Will new race leader Felix Gall go on the attack again?

Tour de Suisse 2023 leader Felix Gall after stage 4

(Image credit: Getty)

Race notes

- Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse runs from Fiesch to La Punt, is 211 kilometres long.

- It is the toughest mountain stage of this year's race, with 4,654 metres of vertical climbing.

- Race leader is Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen), with a 2 second lead on GC on closest pursuer Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo), 16 second advantage on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 57 second margin on Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

- A further six riders are at two minutes or less

Tour de Suisse stage 5 profile

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

195 kilometres to go

After a quiet first 15 kilometres the bunch has split in two, with 30 riders up the road. The race leader (Felix Gall) is in the second group.

Race leaders:

GC: Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen)

Points: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Mountains: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)

Best Young Rider: Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen)

Teams: Ineos Grenadiers

Here's a photo of our race leaders from the start of stage 5. Good weather again today, at least so far.

2023 Tour de Suisse stage 5 start

(Image credit: Getty )

Meantime here's a look at the GC top ten from our colleagues at FirstCycling

GC after stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Six kilometres in and still no movement. Rather different to Wednesday's manic start.

This is the second longest stage of the race, incidentally. Stage 6, 215.3 km from La Punt to Oberwil, is four kilometres longer.

Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse is now underway. Only 211 kilometres to go. 

UAE have also lost Jay Vine after his crash on stage 4, suffering a suspected dislocated right shoulder and abrasions to his leg, so they're two riders down on stage 5.

George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates) is a non-starter today. So only 155 riders left in the race

Racing is about to get underway shortly on this toughest stage of the 2023 Tour de Suisse

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

