Tour de Suisse stage 4 - live: into the mountains again
Another GC battle beckons for Remco, Ayuso and race leader Skjelmose
Race notes
- Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse runs from Monthey to Leukerbad and is 152.5km long.
- The second, very mountainous half, should see the GC battle ignite again
- Stage 3 winner Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) leads by 17 seconds on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 24 on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates). Another three riders are less than a minute on GC.
Jeremy Cabot (TotalEnergies) becomes the latest to try to go clear, but without success.
There's 2,699 metres of vertical climbing today but it's almost all in the second half of the stage, so getting away on such flat, open terrain like this Swiss mountain valleys is no easy matter.
And here's another shot of Evenepoel at today's start. No restrictions on signing autographs in this race at least...
Reports of a third non-starter today: one-day specialist Cedric Beullens (Lotto-Dstny).
130 kilometres to go
The bunch split in two, 30 riders went clear, another four went clear...but we're back to square one as the peloton reforms again.
A picture of the bunch early on stage 4, where it's easy to see just how swiftly they're moving, at least until the break of the day forms. The weather is dry and the terrain is flat, but the latter is set to change when they go into the hills at Crans-Montana in around 60 kilometres' time.
And here's a photo from today's start line
144 kilometres to go
Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies ) are both former multiple national time trial champions and both chance their arm, with an equal lack of success. The bunch is still together. For now.
Today's menu
Km 95.4: Climb: Crans-Montana (Cat.1, 14.6km, 6.7%)
Km 113.3: Sprint: Sierre
Km 118.1: Climb: Varenstrasse (Cat.3, 2.8km, 5.1%)
Km 128.5: Sprint: Turtmann
Km 129.5: Sprint: Turtmann
Km 148.8: Climb: Dorben (Cat. 1, 19km 4.5%)
Km 152.6: Finish: Leukerbad
Some attacks from the gun, but as yet, nothing is sticking.
And we're off. Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse is officially underway.
Here's a map of what's on today's program:
Riders are currently in the neutralised section of stage 4, a distance of 1.4 kilometres, prior to the depart réel at 1240 CET.
Meanwhile at the head of the race...
Leaders:
GC: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo)
Best Young Rider: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo)
Points: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
Mountains: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5)
Teams: Ineos Grenadiers
Reports of two DNS this morning, both from Astana Qazaqstan: Vadim Pronskiy and Alexey Lutsenko, both ill. For Lutsenko, set to be a leader again for Astana in the upcoming Tour de France - where he won a mountainous stage back in 2020 - this is a setback.
Racing is due to get underway in roughly 10 minutes time.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse
