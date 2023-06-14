Tour de Suisse stage 4 - live: into the mountains again

Refresh

Jeremy Cabot (TotalEnergies) becomes the latest to try to go clear, but without success.

There's 2,699 metres of vertical climbing today but it's almost all in the second half of the stage, so getting away on such flat, open terrain like this Swiss mountain valleys is no easy matter.

And here's another shot of Evenepoel at today's start. No restrictions on signing autographs in this race at least... Remco Evenepoel greets fans at the start of stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty)

Reports of a third non-starter today: one-day specialist Cedric Beullens (Lotto-Dstny).

130 kilometres to go The bunch split in two, 30 riders went clear, another four went clear...but we're back to square one as the peloton reforms again.

While Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) ended up winning yesterday's stage, another man at the centre of attention was Remco Evenepoel, who attacked but lost ground. You can read our news piece on him here:



'Nothing is lost yet, no drama' – Remco Evenepoel absorbs Tour de Suisse setback Remco Evenepoel attacks late on stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty)

A picture of the bunch early on stage 4, where it's easy to see just how swiftly they're moving, at least until the break of the day forms. The weather is dry and the terrain is flat, but the latter is set to change when they go into the hills at Crans-Montana in around 60 kilometres' time. (Image credit: Getty)

And here's a photo from today's start line (Image credit: Getty)

While we are waiting for somebody to get clear, here's our report on yesterday's stage 3 to read:



Tour de Suisse: Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3 summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon

144 kilometres to go Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies ) are both former multiple national time trial champions and both chance their arm, with an equal lack of success. The bunch is still together. For now.

Today's menu Km 95.4: Climb: Crans-Montana (Cat.1, 14.6km, 6.7%)



Km 113.3: Sprint: Sierre



Km 118.1: Climb: Varenstrasse (Cat.3, 2.8km, 5.1%)



Km 128.5: Sprint: Turtmann



Km 129.5: Sprint: Turtmann



Km 148.8: Climb: Dorben (Cat. 1, 19km 4.5%)



Km 152.6: Finish: Leukerbad

Some attacks from the gun, but as yet, nothing is sticking.

And we're off. Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse is officially underway.

Here's a map of what's on today's program: (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Riders are currently in the neutralised section of stage 4, a distance of 1.4 kilometres, prior to the depart réel at 1240 CET.

Meanwhile at the head of the race...



Leaders: GC: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) Best Young Rider: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) Points: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) Mountains: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) Teams: Ineos Grenadiers

Reports of two DNS this morning, both from Astana Qazaqstan: Vadim Pronskiy and Alexey Lutsenko, both ill. For Lutsenko, set to be a leader again for Astana in the upcoming Tour de France - where he won a mountainous stage back in 2020 - this is a setback.

Racing is due to get underway in roughly 10 minutes time.