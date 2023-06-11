Tour de Suisse stage 1 live - Race opens with short time trial

Refresh

Matteo Sobrero of Team Jayco-Alula sets the new fastest time at time check 1. The former Italian time trial champion looks set for a fast finish.

Correction: Dries de Pooter's time was incorrect at the first time check. The rider finishes in 20th position. Rohan Dennis finishes in 4th place, with a time of 14.15, and Arnaud Démare completes the course in 14.33. His team mate Grégoire remains in the hot seat.

Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock is out on course. After a strong opening to the season, winning Strade Bianche, Pidcock has had mixed fortunes since then, crashing out of Tirreno-Adriatico, before a strong campaign in the Ardennes Classics. He will be hoping to put together a good performance here ahead of this year's Tour de France.

Dries de Pooter of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty sets a new fastest time at the first time check, taking over 40 seconds off of Grégoire's time at that point, around halfway along the course. Rohan Dennis passes through the same time check just after and equals the time of Grégoire.

Tobias Ludvigsson of Q36.5 Pro Cycling misses out by just one second. A strong time from the Swede. Team Jumbo-Visma's Rohan Dennis has just started. The former Australian time trial champion could go well today.

Some more fast times being set, with Trek-Segafredo's Quinn Simmons narrowly missing out on the hot seat with a time of 14.12, and UAE Team Emirates' Sjoerd Bax just behind him, at 14.18. Grégoire holds on for now.

Riders currently out on course include Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost). Romain Grégoire retains the fastest time currently but there are a great many riders still to take to the course in this fast, furious trial against the clock.

Filip Maciejuk of Bahrain-Victorious moves into third spot with a time of 14.23. The fast, short nature of today's time trial means that GC riders who don't excel against the clock need not worry too much as the margins will be relatively narrow at the end of the day, and should not impact the GC standings too greatly. However, there is a second time trial on the final stage next Sunday which, at almost double the length of today's, will offer GC riders who are good time triallists the chance to redeem themselves.

Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) unseats Swift, taking 13 seconds of the Brit's time and setting a new fastest time of 14.06. It's a day which looks set to see some very fast times.

With three riders having completed the course, Connor Swift retains the lead. Simone Velasco finished 14 seconds adrift in 14.33, and Clement Venturini 1.31 behind in 15.50.

The first rider of the day to start, Connor Swift of Ineos Grenadiers, maintains his position and stops the clock at 14.19, with an impressive average speed of 53.224km/h. Let's see how long he can remain in the hot seat.

Other riders who will hope to challenge for the stage win today include the UAE Team Emirates pairing of Jay Vine and Juan Ayuso. The team have worked hard on their time trialling and this has paid off in recent months, with wins for Ayuso at the Tour de Romandie and just last week, Mikkel Bjerg at the Dauphiné.

As Connor Swift heads for the finish line, several other riders are behind him on the course looking to set the fastest early time and take a seat in the hot seat. Riders currently on course including Marco Haller (Team DSM), Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ), Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma).

The first riders of the day are out on the course. They will set off at one minute intervals and, as this is the first stage of the race, the start times were pre-selected by the riders and teams, rather than being determined by the general classification.

He will face stiff competition today from other time trial specialists such as Wout Van Aert, Stefan Kung, and Tobias Foss. It's the first time the two Belgian time trialling giants will meet outside of a Championships. Stage 1️⃣ of 🇨🇭Tour de Suisse marks the first time that 🇧🇪Remco Evenepoel and 🇧🇪Wout van Aert go head to head in a TT outside of championships. (Wout has never lost a TT H2H)It also marks the 1st time the Belgian superstars appear together for a stage race.#tourdesuisse2023 pic.twitter.com/9n9Nt6PXgxJune 10, 2023 See more

There are a great many time trial specialists on the start list who will be looking to launch their Tour de Suisse with a victory. Perhaps the favourite for the day is Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian reaffirmed his enviable skill against the clock at the Giro d’Italia, where he won both of the time trial stages before he was forced to retire following a positive covid-19 test. This is the rider’s first race since the illness, so he will be looking to test himself and set a strong time in a bid to win the race for the first time, on his second appearance.

The first rider off the ramp will be Ineos Grenadiers’ Connor Swift, at 14.25 CET (13.25 BST).

The route is very slightly undulating but without any major obstacles. It travels in a loop, taking the riders across the Sihlsee lake, and back along the lake shore toward the finish line, not far from the start in Einsiedeln. It should not take the riders much more than around 15 minutes, and the margins will be narrow at the end of the day.

But today is one for the time trial specialists. While it exceeds the distance traditionally denoting a Prologue, it’s still a very short, fast course, taking in a distance of 12.7km around the town of Einsiedeln.

In addition to the GC contenders, there are a great many other top name riders lining up to take on the race, including Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies).

Among the competitors vying for GC glory in Switzerland over the next 8 days are Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Juan Ayuso and Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Wilco Kelderman and Tobias Foss (Jumbo Visma), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-hansgrohe).

While the Critérium du Dauphiné reaches its conclusion in the Alps of France today, a second set of riders line up at the Tour de Suisse, many of whom will be testing their legs ahead of the Tour de France, which begins in 20 days.