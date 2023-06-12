Live coverage

Tour de Suisse stage 2 live: A chance for the sprinters

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Peloton takes on 174km stage to Nottwil

Profile for stage 2 of Tour de Suisse 2023

(Image credit: Cycling Unlimited/ Tour de Suisse)

- Tour de Suisse 2023

- Preview: Five questions for the 2023 Tour de Suisse

- How to watch the 2023 Tour de Suisse – Live streaming

- Tour de Suisse: Stefan Kung wins opening time trial

Refresh

A 1.1km neutral zone to start the day. The stage proper will start at 13:09 local time.

We're just over half an hour from the stage start.

Today's stage brings three third-category climbs along the route, though it's likely to be one for the fastmen in Nottwil.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews