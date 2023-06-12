Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 2 live: A chance for the sprinters
Peloton takes on 174km stage to Nottwil
A 1.1km neutral zone to start the day. The stage proper will start at 13:09 local time.
We're just over half an hour from the stage start.
Today's stage brings three third-category climbs along the route, though it's likely to be one for the fastmen in Nottwil.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
