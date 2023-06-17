Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 7 live: Racing resumes after day of mourning
Riders take on 183.5km stage with GC times neutralised at 25km to go
Bahrain Victorious have understandably taken the decision not to continue in the race today. The squad led the peloton home on Friday's abridged and neutralised ride in honour of Mäder.
Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have also pulled out of the race while Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic have announced that they are letting their riders decide whether to continue.
Bahrain Victorious among teams withdrawing from final stages of Tour de Suisse
Today's stage will see GC times taken at 25km to go (not 18.8km as previously announced), while there will be no time bonuses at intermediate sprints or at the finish.
Update 7th stage, June 17Race will happen as planned on normal course and with the normal scheduleTime for GC will be taken at the 25km markNo bonus seconds will be awarded at the Tissot sprints and at the finish lineAll other classification will be raced as normalJune 17, 2023
Racing will get back underway today at the Tour de Suisse following yesterday's day of mourning in the peloton after Gino Mäder's death.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse.
