Live coverage

Tour de Suisse stage 7 live: Racing resumes after day of mourning

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Riders take on 183.5km stage with GC times neutralised at 25km to go

2023 Tour de Suisse stage 7 profile

2023 Tour de Suisse stage 7 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

- Bahrain Victorious among teams withdrawing from final stages of Tour de Suisse

- Tour de Suisse to resume for final stages following death of Gino Mäder

- Obituary: Gino Mäder, a rider apart

- Tour de Suisse peloton pays poignant tribute to Gino Mäder

Refresh

Bahrain Victorious have understandably taken the decision not to continue in the race today. The squad led the peloton home on Friday's abridged and neutralised ride in honour of Mäder.

Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have also pulled out of the race while Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic have announced that they are letting their riders decide whether to continue.

Bahrain Victorious among teams withdrawing from final stages of Tour de Suisse

Today's stage will see GC times taken at 25km to go (not 18.8km as previously announced), while there will be no time bonuses at intermediate sprints or at the finish.

See more

Racing will get back underway today at the Tour de Suisse following yesterday's day of mourning in the peloton after Gino Mäder's death.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse.

Latest on Cyclingnews