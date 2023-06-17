Tour de Suisse stage 7 live: Racing resumes after day of mourning

Refresh

Bahrain Victorious have understandably taken the decision not to continue in the race today. The squad led the peloton home on Friday's abridged and neutralised ride in honour of Mäder.

Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have also pulled out of the race while Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic have announced that they are letting their riders decide whether to continue.

Bahrain Victorious among teams withdrawing from final stages of Tour de Suisse