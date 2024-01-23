Tirreno-Adriatico 2024

Image 1 of 7 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico overall podium (l-r): second place and best young rider Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) and third place Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) makes it two stage victories in a row on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Phil Bauhaus wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso wins stage 1 at 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tirreno-Adriatico overview Date March 4-10, 2024 Start location Lido di Camaiore Finish location San Benedetto del Tronto Distance 945km Previous edition Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 2024 Winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike)

Stage 7: Vingegaard claims overall as Milan wins stage 7 sprint / As it happened

The final day was one for the sprinters with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) outsprinting Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) and Davide Cimolai (Movistar) to claim his second stage win and the ciclamino points jersey. Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the peloton to claim a dominant victory and and completed a first-ever Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico double for Visma-Lease a Bike. Second overall, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) won the best young rider, and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third overall.

Stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard shines on stage 6 summit finish for back-to-back wins / As it happened

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) once again showed that he was the best rider at Paris-Nice with another dominant attack to win on Monte Petrano mountaintop finish. The Dane attacked in the final 6kms of the steep climb to solo to victory, his second win in two days. Crossing the line 26 seconds later, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) took second and Jai Hindley (BORA - hansgrohe) was third.

Stage 5: Late-race mountain attack secures Jonas Vingegaard victory, race lead / As it happened

Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) won the fifth stage at Tirreno-Adriatico with a solo victory on stage 5 to Valle Castellana. Vingegaard broke away on the day's late-race ascent, San Giacomo, and soloed for 28km to the finish line. He crossed the line 1:12 ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Jai Hindley (BORA - hansgrohe).

Vingegaard now leads the overall classification ahead of the weekend's racing.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 4: Tirreno-Adriatico: Double victory for Jonathan Milan on stage 4/As it happened: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4



Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) claimed both the overall lead and the day's honours on stage 4, with a late lunge for the line on a tricky uphill drag netting the Italian the victory. The 10 bonus seconds for his win ensured Milan took over at the top of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of stage 1 winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), the last survivor from a day-long break of six, was only caught with less than 500 metres to go. Then after Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) tried to go clear, Milan narrowly fended off stage 2 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) for Italy's first victory of the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico. Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) placed third.

Stage 3: Phil Bauhaus wins crash-marred sprint / As it happened

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) won a crash-marred stage 3 of Tirreno Adriatico in Gualdo Tadino. Second on the uphill rise to the finish was Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), with Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B) in third. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) held onto his GC lead with the big mountains still coming towards the week's end.

Stage 2: Jasper Philipsen claims first victory of 2024 season/As it happened



After a largely uneventful stage, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first victory of the season in a bunch sprint against Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis). In the chaotic dash for the line, Merlier went early but Philipsen came round him to take a convincing victory by several bike lengths. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) initially placed third but was subsequently relegated to last in the main bunch for an irregular sprint. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) remained in the overall lead.

Stage 1: Juan Ayuso storms to opening time trial victory / As it happened

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was the fastest in the 10km opening time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the stage victory and the event's first leader's jersey in Lido di Camaiore. Ayuso beat specialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by just one second, while Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) finished third on the day.

Tirreno-Adriatico route

The route of the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Tirreno-Adriatico again follows a route between the two seas: Monte Petrano headlines 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico route

2024 Tirreno-Adriatico Contenders

One of the pathways to the Tour de France, Tirreno-Adriatico marks a big test of the time triallists, sprinters and mountain climbers, especially for those eyeing the overall classification.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) lines up as the outright favourite for the seven-day race and his arrives with confidence having won three stages and the overall classification at his season-opener in O Gran Camiño.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) has also had a strong start to the season, winning Faun Ardeche and taking podiums at Faun Drôme Classic and Trofeo Laigueglia. While his teammate and two-time winner Tadej Pogačar has opted not to compete, Ayuso will step in as the team's overall contender.

Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) kicked off the year with a fifth overall at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and will lead his team in pursuit of a top placing in the GC in Italy. However, the team has several cards to play in Daniel Martínez, second overall at the Volta ao Algarve, and Lennard Kämna.

EF Education-EasyPost also has several cards to play in the overall classification with Neilson Powless, Ben Healy, fourth overall at Volta ao Algarve and Richard Carapaz, who arrives having finished second overall at the Tour Colombia.

Tom Pidcock will lead Ineos Grenadiers as the team looks for a top overall placing, while Filippo Ganna is in a prime position to kick off the race with a strong time trial and GC start. Pidcock arrive having completed two early-season Spring Classics at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (8th) and Strade Bianche (4th), but will turn his attention to stage racing before heading to Milan-San Remo next.

After finishing third overall last year, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) will look for a strong performance at Tirreno-Adriatico. He recently took two seventh places on ascentsAlto da Foia and Alto do Malhão at the Volta ao Algarve and will aim to improve on that performance in Italy.

Enric Mas will lead the Movistar Team at his first race of the season, while Romain Bardet leads the charge for Team dsm-firmenich PostNL.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time March 4, 2024 Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore ITT, 10km 12:35 CET 15:45 CET March 5, 2024 Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica, 198 km 11:00 CET 15:45 CET March 6, 2024 Stage 3: Volterra - Gualdo Tadino, 220 km 10:20 CET 15:45 CET March 7, 2024 Stage 4: Arrone - Giulianova, 207 km 10:30 CET 15:40 CET March 8, 2024 Stage 5: Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana, 146 km 11:55 CET 15:45 CET March 9, 2024 Stage 6: Sassoferrato - Cagli (Monte Petrano), 180 km 12:05 CET 17:00 CET March 10, 2024 Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto, 154 km 12:55 CET 17:00 CET

Tirreno-Adriatico teams