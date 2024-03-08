Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 live - GC riders face major late climb
Will the overall action kick off on the daunting San Giacomo ascent?
Race notes
- Stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico is 144 kilometres long, running from Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana
- The main challenge of the day is the climb of San Giacomo, 11.9 kilometres long, with its summit km120.
- Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) is the current race leader, with an advantage of 4 seconds on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and 14 seconds on Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
110 kilometres to go
And the gap for what very much looks like the break of the day now stands at 2:40.
The four counter attackers have now bridged across to the six early breakaways so we have a move of ten riders ahead, with about two minutes on the peloton:
Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers)
Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla)
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Corratec-Vini Fantini)
Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech)
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar)
Damien Howson (Q36.5)
Niccolò Bonifazio (Q36.5)
Kasper Asgreen (Soudal -Quick Step)
Clément Davy (Groupama-FDJ)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)
While we're wait for a definitive move to go clear, here's a photo from today's start, with the four classification leaders. L-R: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in the BYR jersey; Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), GC leader; Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), wearing the points jersey as leader Milan heads the overall; Davide Bais (Polti-Kometa) for the mountains.
Clement Davy (Groupama-FDJ) also in the group trying to bridge across. Uno-X stopped chasing as Magnus Cort is part of that same counter-attack, so Visma-Lease A Bike currently head the pursuit in the pack.
A further three riders are attempting to bridge across: Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) and Nicolo Bonifazio (Q36.5).
130 kilometres to go
Despite Uno-X Mobility driving in the peloton the gap inches up to 30 seconds, but this is far from certain to go clear.
Six riders form the first early breakaway, but the peloton isn't giving them much space:
Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers)
Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla)
Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R)
Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech)
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar)
Damien Howson (Q36.5)
The four DNS leave us with 163 riders in today's race.
Four DNS today:
Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-B&B)
Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech)
Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty)
Kristian Sbaragli (Corratec-Vini Fantini)
The best placed overall was Delaplace, in 86th overall nearly three minutes down, so none of them were figuring on the GC rider, but Sbaragli was an outsider in the sprints, and the other three could all have been options for breakaways.
Lots of attacks going but the peloton remains altogether
144 kilometres to go
And racing for stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico is underway.
Here's a map of today's stage, which has no less than 2,800 metres of vertical climbing. In 144 kilometres, that's a lot.
Riders are heading to the neutralised start now
On today's menu:
Climb: Km 54.8 Castellalto: (7.7 km à 4.5%)
Sprint: Km 88.7 Campli
Climb: Km 120.6 San Giacomo (11.9 km à 6.2%)
Finish: Km 144: Valle Castellana
Courtesy of FirstCycling here are the current standings on GC, headed by sprinter Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek). But on a day with a major mountain in the last 40 kilometres, we can expect it to be looking very different by this evening.
Early news of the day is that Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) will be a DNS, suffering from a broken wrist. Full report here:
Chris Froome abandons Tirreno-Adriatico with fractured wrist
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico, where racing gets underway at 1155 CET.
