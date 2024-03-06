Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 live - can the sprinters survive the hills?

Refresh

In other Italian racing news, the Giro di Sicilia will not run in 2024 but instead, the new Giro d'Abruzzo will take its place from April 9-12 as a solid pre-Giro d'Italia option.



Giro di Sicilia switches to Abruzzo as Route d'Occitanie is off for 2024

170KM TO GO Despite Philipsen's versatility, this does suggest a more punchy rider may be suited to the finish. Such as Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) or Axel Zingle (Cofidis). There are less elevation metres than the stage in 2021, however, which plays into the fast men's hands.

Van der Poel winning stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico in 2021 - the last time a stage finished in Gualdo Tadino. Mathieu van der Poel winning stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you recognise the finish location Gualdo Tadino, it may be because Matej Mohorič won a thrilling stage of the 2018 Giro there.



More likely is that you remember it from the thrilling 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico. On that day, with a similar stage and the same finish, Mathieu van der Poel bested a stacked field containing Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar and Julian Alaphilippe.

180 KM TO GO The leaders are now 11:30 ahead of the peloton and are just about to pass Siena, site of last weekend's Strade Bianche. Sadly Tadej Pogačar isn't actually racing Tirreno-Adriatico against fellow top GC rider Jonas Vingegaard.

Standing in the way of Philipsen is a tough uphill final 3km. It's yet to be seen whether the sprinters can make it up here with a classified climb also in the final 20km of the stage. Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 final 3km (Image credit: RCS Sport)

A reminder that yesterday's stage was won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). He'll be looking to double up on victories today in what is an important contract year for the best sprinter in the world.



Jasper Philipsen continues to boost value in vital contract year

All calm in the peloton with a long day ahead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton have really eased off with that gap now at 9:10 after 30km of racing.

200KM TO GO There isn't much for Zoccarato and Stöckli to chase while out in the lead, with the intermediate sprint point still 112km away and one categorised climb of the day arriving just 15km from the finish in Gualdo Tadino. But getting in the break is always important for the Italian teams at stage races.

Advantage to the leaders has ballooned out to 6:10.

215KM TO GO After 10km of racing, the peloton seem happy with letting the two men in front build a big lead. It's out towards the four-minute mark for now.

A look at Zoccarato and Stöckli in the early break as they navigate the hills. Samuele Zoccarato and Jan Stockli (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's little interest from the peloton as of yet as they head downhill. The duo's gap has gone out to 2:30.

For the second day running, Jan Stöckli (Corratec-Vini-Fantini) is ensuring his team are represented in front. He's joined in a small break by Samuele Zoccarato from VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè with advantage of just over 1:00.

Two riders unfortunately didn't start today: Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Robert Gesink (Visma-Lease a Bike). 🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriaticoRobert Gesink will not start in stage three. He is experiencing the effects of his crash in yesterday’s stage. Get well soon, Robert! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/jcUxtYOuHOMarch 6, 2024 See more

Here's race leader Juan Ayuso at a wet sign on this morning in Volterra. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

225KM TO GO Official start taken and stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico is underway! The riders will head straight into the hills with a good chance for a breakaway to form.

Here's a map of the long route in store for the riders today. Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Today's stage is the longest of the week at 225km from Volterra to Gualdo Tadino, and takes in a hilly route heading away from the west coast.