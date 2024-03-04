Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 Live - Time trial opens the GC battle

Refresh

Next down the ramp is Michal Kwiatkowksi (Ineos-Grenadiers), a winner of Tirreno-Adriatico back in 2018.

Ecuadorian National TT Champion Richard Carapaz rolls down the start ramp. He's one of the contenders for the overall title.

Weather update: it's is a relatively fresh 12 degrees C out there, and it's raining.

Vauqelin barely has a chance to draw breath, let alone head for the hot seat before his time is superceded by former U-23 World TT Champ Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility), who sits atop the leaderboard with a time of 11:39.

And Vingegaard's best time has now been overtaken by Kevin Vauqelin (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) who roars home in a time of 11:42, four seconds faster.

Vingegaard completes the course in a time of 11:46. It's the provisional, best time, and the first averaging over 50kmh but there are a lot of riders to come.

And here's a picture of Vingegaard on the TT course Tirreno-Adriatico 2024: Jonas Vingegaard during the stage 1 TT (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of what Tirreno-Adriatico means for Jonas Vingegaard in terms of the bigger GC picture, Cyclingnews Barry Ryan and Stephen Farrand have a full analysis here: The other Cannibal – Jonas Vingegaard ready to impress at Tirreno-Adriatico



Vingegaard has a new helmet for the Tirreno-Adriatico TT which looks, let's say, a mite outlandish. Full story, courtesy of Cyclingnews' Josh Croxton, is here:



Just when we thought TT helmets couldn't get any weirder: Giro leaves us speechless

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) has begun his TT. This isn't his first time trial of the season, he already raced an equally short opening TT in O Gran Camiño in Spain a couple of weeks back, but the stage times were neutralised for GC purposes because of poor weather and a hefty percentage of riders, including Vingegaard, didn't go all out as a result. This, then, is his first full-on time trial of 2024.

And the first rider, Alex Tolio (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) just started his time trial. The 2024 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico is officially underway.

Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand is on the ground, here's his report on what Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), who had a strong start to the 2024 season at the Volta ao Algarve, had to say about racing in Tirreno-Adriatico this March.



‘Living in the moment and being happy’ - Tao Geoghegan Hart just wants to race

To call the Lido di Camaiore individual TT a regular feature in recent editions of Tirreno-Adriatico is only fair. Last year, run over a slightly longer distance of 11.5 kilometres it was won by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by a stunning 28 seconds on Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe). In 2022, he also won, by 13 seconds over Remco Evenepoel on a 13.9 kilometre course in the same place. Just to look at the last decade, Lido di Camaiore also was the start and finish town for the opening mass start stages in 2021 and 2020, for TTTS from 2016 through to 2019, and an ITT, won by Adriano Malori, back in 2015.



Ganna's racing again today, starting at 1524 local time, and will be the key favourite for the TT win.

Perhaps with that weather factor in mind, key GC favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) is out of the blocks at 1237 CET, just the third rider to start.

Here's a map of the route in the coastal town of Lido di Camaiore. Pancake (or should that be piadina) flat, and with one mid-stage checkpoint at Viarregio, after 5.4 kilometres. Coastal winds definitely could be a factor. (Image credit: RCS)

For a full list of the start-times, here's the link:



Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 individual time trial start times

The first rider down the start ramp, Alex Tolio (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) leaves at 1235 CET.