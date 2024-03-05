Tirreno-Adriatico: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 2 in chaotic sprint
Alpecin rider tops Merlier, Girmay in Follonica
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered away from Tim Merlier (Souda-QuickStep) to claim a convincing sprint win on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico into Follonica.
Merlier went long and opened up out the sprint of the final corner but with Philipsen in his wheel and ready to pounce. The Alpecin fast-man kicked out of his compatriot's slipstream and eased into the lead.
Merlier sat down knowing he was beaten with Philipsen moving clear to his first victory in 2024, with daylight between himself and the rest at the line.
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) took third after nearly crashing with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) in the final run to the finish.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
