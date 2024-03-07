Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 live - a bunch sprint or a break?

Refresh

A reminder that of the six Mirco Maestri (Polti-Kometa) is the closest to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) on GC, sitting 1:24 back and is the overall leader on the road by a hefty three-minutes-and-counting margin.

The peloton is taking things very calmly at the moment, with Soudal-QuickStep setting a very gentle rhythm on the front. Good for any riders who were dropped on the climb, but the gap continues to rise as a result: 4:33 their latest advantage.

It was a perishing cold -2C at the summit, by the way, but weather reports from the finish are that it's a much more acceptable 14C and sunny.

As the six dive through a tunnel the ever-ballooning and shrinking gap is rising fast again and is at its highest since before they tackled the Valico di Castelluccio: 3:57 the gap.

The peloton is off of the snowiest part of the mountains and the fog has, thankfully, lifted. They're currently on a broad, dry descent and the gap for the six ahead is expanding fast once again.

110 kilometres to go The six ahead are steadily shedding time and on the long descent from the Forca di Presta their advantage has shrunk to just 1:35.

Reports of dense fog on the descent off the Forca di Presta

Good news for the break: as the six ahead approach the summit of the unclassified Forca di Presta ascent, their advantage has expanded again, back up towards 3:00. They've now got a mere 50 kilometres of descending in store, from the top of the Apennines right the way down to the Adriatic coast.

Here's a picture from earlier on stage 4 (you can tell it's earlier as there is no snow...) of the six-rider break. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six move onto the shorter, unclassified ascent of Forca di Presta at km 82.8, at 1,536 metres above sea level the highest point of stage 4, with an advantage of under two minutes.

132 kilometres to go The lengthy ascent of the Valico di Castelluccio has taken a serious toll on the time gap previously held by the six riders ahead, though, and it's shrinking very fast.

Across the summit of the Valico di Castelluccio and first-placed Alexander Kamp (Tudor) scoops up five points. Third place for Davide Bais (Polti-Kometa), though, gives the Italian former Giro d'Italia stage winner enough points to move back into the provisional mountains classification lead.

One kilometre to the summit and the gap for the six riders ahead remains at just over three minutes. A reminder of the break: Lorenzo Quartucci (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Davide Bais (Polti-Kometa), Mirco Maestri (Polti-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Alex Tolio (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

Presumably also keen to see a bunch sprint rather than a break decide the stage, Cofidis are now riding in support of Intermarché-Wanty at the head of the bunch on the climb.

Apparently there is still a lot of snow at the top of the climb, but the sun, at least, is shining (sort of).

Here's a shot of a well wrapped-up Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), currently leading the points ranking and second overall, on the Valico di Castelluccio climb in the midst of the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Intermarché has put their collective shoulder to the wheel behind, as the race moves onto the lower slopes of the Valico di Castelluccio. The six ahead are currently holding it together with lead of just under four minutes, but this climb is 17 kilometres long...

Weather at the start was dry and a relatively balmy 15 C, by the way, but given the riders are heading up to 1,500 metres above sea level today, lots of them have wrapped up well for the colder, higher part of the stage.

Average speed in the first hour of 40.7 km/h. UAE, as could be expected, are putting in the bulk of the work on the front for race leader Juan Ayuso.

Two non-starters, according to the race website: Mark Padun (Corratec-Vini Fantini), who finished 171st and dead last in Wednesday's stage, and Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Israel - Premier Tech), who was eight minutes down.

165 kilometres to go The six continue to hold an advantage of 3:30 as the race begins to climb, albeit very gently, towards the base of the Valico di Castelluccio.

The six have a gap that's north of four minutes now. This break looks like it's going to last at least until the Valico di Castelluccio climb.

That circuit has a hilly first part, crossing through the town of Mosciano Sant’Angelo, followed by a gentle descent to the sea. The last three kilometres, though, have an average gradient of 4.5% and the last 400 metres have a 2% uphill gradient. If it's a sprint, that kind of slope will take its toll.

Here's a map of what the riders have to tackle today. After that long Valico di Castelluccio ascent and heading due east to the coast, the last part of the 207 kilometre stage concludes with a 22.7 kilometre circuit, repeated once. (Image credit: RCS)

If the names sound familiar from this year's Tirreno-Adriatico, that's because Quartucci and Bais were in a long break on stage 2 and Bais was briefly in the lead of the mountains ranking as a result. Maestri is the best placed overall, at 1:24 down on race leader Ayuso.

They're rapidly buiding up a solid advantage and it looks like we have our break of the day.

190 kilometres to go The first break of the day has now formed, with six riders present: Lorenzo Quartucci (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Davide Bais (Polti-Kometa), Mirco Maestri (Polti-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Alex Tolio (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

As for today's stage, it features the first major ascent of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico, the monster 17.2 kilometre-long Valico di Castelluccio, which has an average gradient of 5%, and peaks out at 1,521 metres above sea level at km 69.3. This is followed by the much shorter, unclassified climb of Forca di Presta at km 82.8, at 1, 536 metres above sea level - the high point of the stage, before a long, long descent to the Adriatic coast and the finish, over 100 kilometres further on, at Guilianova.

And racing of stage 4 of the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico is underway. Only 207 kilometres to go.

Here's a breakdown of the GC standings, courtesy of FirstCycling after stage three's hilly finale, which was harder than it looked despite ending in a bunch sprint, partly because of the very cold weather.

Lots of shifts overall, but the key one for now is Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), second on stage 3, moving up to second overall as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), previously lying one second behind Ayuso but who lost time on Wednesday, plummets 143 places down the overall rankings. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Here's our full report of Wednesday's action in Tirreno-Adriatico, which culminated in Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) claiming the second stage win of his career in a chaotic, crash-marred bunch sprint.



Tirreno-Adriatico: Phil Bauhaus wins crash-marred sprint on stage 3



Here's a photo of EF Education-EasyPost at the team sign-on at Arrone this morning. They were very active late on in yesterday's stage, with former Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz moving into the green jersey of leader of the mountains ranking (he's the one waving to the crowds in the picture) as a result. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing on this 207 kilometre stage from Arrone to Giulianova gets underway at 1030 CET and the riders are currently heading to the start