Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 live - can anyone challenge Vingegaard?

Refresh

An interesting group has formed behind the leading trio, including, once again, Richard Carapaz.

The peloton is indeed getting back together, with dropped riders returning. Among those is leader of the points classification Jonathan Milan, who had the added complication of a mechanical earlier today.

This has been a breathless start to the stage, and multiple riders have been dropped from the peloton. The terrain has eased off though, and the riders will enjoy flat roads before the start of the long climb of La Forchetta, about 25km away.

150KM TO GO Caruso's attempt was unsuccessful, but another earlier attack, Alaphilippe, jumped away with Nans Peters, and the pair managed to bridge up to Healy, forming a leading trio. Their lead remains only a handful of seconds, however.

Damiano Caruso hasn't given up yet - he's back on the attack, in pursuit of Healy.

160KM TO GO Healy's still out there on his own, but isn't being allowed much of a lead. Is staying around 15 - 20 seconds for now.

Here are the riders in the leaders' jerseys at the start today, including a first glimpse of Jonas Vingegaard in blue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Healy's lead is being reported as a slender 8 seconds.

That initial uncategorised climb wasn’t able to produce a break, but the upcoming -terrain remains undulating for a little while before a long flat run-in to the first proper climb of the day.

Neither rider were quite so lucky, and have been brought back. Now Ben Healy is trying his luck.

170KM TO GO Julian Alaphilippe and Kevin Vermaerke are now out front by a few seconds. They’re unlike to be considered as dangerous as Caruso and Carapaz, so could be given more of a chance to go clear decisively.

Lots of riders are trying to get clear on this uncategorized rise, without success so far Among them are Richard Carapaz and Damiano Caruso, two world class climbers who now hope to have some leeway shaving lost 3-27 yesterday.

There are six non-starters to report: Damien Howson, Fausto Masnada, Filippo Fiorelli, Campbell Stewart, Matteo Fabbro and, most notably of all, Romain Bardet. Bardet crashed yesterday and finished over 20 minutes down, and also suffered a concussion - though considered himself not to be worse off, given the speed they were going at at the time.

180KM TO GO And they're off!

The riders are due to set off in just a few minutes. It’s an uphill start, on an uncategorized climb, so a chance for climbers who are out of GC convention to form an early breakaway.

Behind Vingegaard, a clear GC hierarchy formed yesterday, with the same riders who finished in the top seven now occupying the top 7 spots on GC. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) looked the strongest of those, forming a two-man chase group ahead of the rest for a while before being brought back by the rest of the chasers, and will therefore be looked up as the men most likely to try and disrupt Vingegaard. As will the UAE Team Emirates pair of Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro, the only teammates who were together in the seven-man chase, and, now at 0-54 and 1-34 respectively on GC, have the advantage of being able to work together. Thymen Arensman (Ineos) and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma | Lease a Bike) were the other men in that group, though we can expect Uijtdebroeks to be on marking duty for Vingegaard, as his teammate.

This might be just one of several stage races Vingegaard is riding before the Tour de France title defence his season is once again built around, but the way he pushed himself by attacking on the climb so far from the finish, and then not holding back on the following descent, showed he meant business. He explained that his and the team’s plan was always to attack on that stage, and that the plan was executed perfectly.

Today, he and his Visma | Lease a Bike will be tasked with defending the overall lead on a mountain top finish. In fact, stage six looks even more like a GC stage than yesterday’s, with the long (10.2km) and steep ( 7.9% average) Monte Petrano being one of the most difficult mountains we’ve seen so far in any race this season. It looks perfect for Vingegaard, and an opportunity to potentially extend his lead and take another stage win

Yesterday was the day Jonas Vingegaard took control of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Dane attacked a full 29km from the finish, and soloed to victory by over one minute, catapulting himself to the top of the GC with an advantage of 54 seconds over Juan Ayuso and more than a minute over everyone else. He has been hot favourite since before the race began, and, following a slightly underwhelming time trial earlier in the week, he fully lived up to those expectations on stage five.