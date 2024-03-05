Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 live coverage - a chance for a bunch sprint?
Cavendish, Philipsen, Merlier, Ewan have first opportunity to shine
Situation
- Stage 2 of 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico is a 198km run, largely flat, from Camaiore to Follonica, and is predicted to end in a bunch sprint
- Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AIUIa) are amongst the top fastmen taking part
- Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the race leader by 1 second over Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and 12 seconds on Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
The gap of the four riders ahead continues to soar and is now north of the 4:00 mark
We don't have any shots of the break yet, but here's an atmospheric one of the bunch rolling out of the start town Camaiore. To judge from this picture, the good news is that (as yet at least) it's not raining.
180 kilometres to go
The gap for the four ahead is up to 2:00 and rising. Looks like we have the break of the day.
If the name Davide Bais rings bells, that's probably because last year he was the winner on the Gran Sasso, no less, in the Giro d'Italia at the end of a six-hour long breakaway by three riders on a day when the GC riders declared a virtual truce. We've still got 180 kilometres to go to the finish, so there's plenty of time to read what happened last May, here:
Giro d'Italia: Bais wins stage 7 from breakaway trio atop Campo Imperatore
Three Italians and a Swiss rider have the honour of making up the first break of the 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico. That’s Lorenzo Quartucci (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Jan Stockli (Corratec-Vini Fantini), David Bais (Polti-Kometa) and Filippo Magli (VF-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè. Right now they have a lead of 40 seconds on the peloton.
Four riders have made an early move over the Montemagno climb and are now heading through the coastal city of Livorno. Names to come soon.
One non-starter today: Italian allrounder Filippo Conca (Q36.5) has gone down with a fever and is no longer in the race.
As Ayuso is race leader, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), third on Monday's opening TT, is wearing the white jersey of BYR
And here's a shot of Ayuso and Ganna at Tuesday's startline in Camaiore, prior to the off.
A quick reminder of what happened in yesterday's opening stage, where leading favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) failed to repeat his 2022 and 2023 Lido di Camaiore triumph and finished one second behind Ayuso.
Tirreno-Adriatico: Juan Ayuso storms to opening time trial victory, takes first leader's jersey
A reminder of our race classification leaders, who are all one and the same person: stage 1 winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) heads the GC, the points ranking and the Best Young Rider ranking. No Mountains leader yet as the opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore on Monday was completely flat, but whoever is fastest up the one classified climb of the day at km 96, provided they make it to the finish, will have the right to that leader's jersey on the winner's podium at the end of the day in Follonica.
198 kms to go
And the race is officially underway. Only 198 kilometres to go
With so much flat after the Canneto climb, though, it's almost certainly going to be a stage for the sprinters.
So far the riders have done 10 kilometres of 1,119 they have to tackle in this year's seven-stage Tirreno-Adriatico, and on today's 198 kilometre ride, there's just one classified climb, the Castellina Marittima (11.8km - 3%) peaking out at just under the half-way point, km 96.
Other than that, there's a short opening unclassified climb, the Montemagno (2.6km at 4.8%), which could well see an early break form. And there's another unclassified ascent, to Canneto at km 136.4 (4.1km at 4%), where there is the one intermediate sprint of the day.
Here's a map of where the riders will be heading today, southwards with a 20 kilometre loop through Follonica to finish off with.
Racing is due to get underway on this 198 kilometre stage from Camaiore to Follonica at 11 am CET, so in about 10 minutes time.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the 2024 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico.
