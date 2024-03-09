Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonas Vingegaard shines on stage 6 summit finish for back-to-back wins

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued to dominate Tirreno-Adriatico with another crushing victory on stage 6 atop Monte Petrano, following his dominant stage 5 win yesterday.

The Visma-Lease A Bike leader launched his blistering attack with six kilometres to go on the steep final climb with no riders able to stay on his wheels.

The Dane followed a counter-attack from Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the last rider of the breakaway, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), was about to be caught. But, a few hundred meters later, Vingegaard was off solo leaving a select group to battle for the other podium spots.

Vingegaard hand crested the summit for the win, 26 seconds ahead of a chasing group led home by Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Hindley.

The fight for GC classification heated up in the second chase group, with Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) making his move in the final kilometre to take fourth place and move up in the general classification. Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers) was fifth and Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took sixth place.

