Il Lombardia 2022 overview

2021 Il Lombardia podium (L to R): second-placed Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep), winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and third-placed Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Date: October 8, 2022

Distance: 253km

Start: Bergamo, Italy, 10:10 a.m. CET

Finish: Como, Italy, 17:00 p.m. CET

How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage for the final WorldTour race on the 2022 calendar, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

The “Race of the Falling Leaves”, Il Lombardia, returns to Como on Saturday, October 8, with a demanding route and a send off for two retiring veterans of the peloton, Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), who won Il Lombardia in 2015 and 2017.

This year marks the 116th edition of Il Lombardia, which closes the door on the one-day Classics as the fifth and final Monument of the cycling season.

A year ago Como hosted the start for Il Lombardia and Bergamo served as the finish, where Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) for victory, with Adam Yates taking third. In keeping with recent tradition, this year’s 253km route sends the gruppo in the opposite direction for a grand finale on the shores of Lake Como.

All 18 WorldTour squads will line up for the season finale, including UAE Team Emirates with the defending champion Tadej Pogačar. His main adversaries will be Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Jumbo-Visma duo of Primoz Roglič and Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, as well as past Il Lombardia winners Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) from 2019 and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Start-Up Nation) from 2020.

Il Lombardia 2022 news and features

Il Lombardia history

The crescendo for the campaign of the Monuments of cycling, Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi. Italians have gone on to win the one-day race 69 times, including a record five times by Fausto Coppi (1946-1949, 1954). Other notables include Alfredo Binda, who won the race four times (1925-1927, 1931) and Damiano Cuneo, who is the most recent from among six riders to have won the Classic three times (2004, 2007-2008). The race includes the famous climb of Madonna del Ghisallo, which this year comes with just under 60km to race.

Il Lombardia 2022 climbs

1: Forcellino di Bianzano (29.7km)

2: Ganda (49.6km)

3: Dossena (69.6km)

4: Forcella di Bura (105.1km)

5: Colle di Berbenno (120.6km)

6: Madonna del Ghisallo (192.2km)

7: San Fermo della Battaglia (225.7km)

8: San Fermo della Battaglia (247.8km)

Il Lombardia 2022 teams