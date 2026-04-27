Tour of Turkey: Tom Crabbe avoids nasty crash on stage 2 to take back-to-back sprint victories
Sente Sentjens seconds, César Macías third in Marmaris
Stage 1 winner and race leader Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise) doubled up to win stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey, navigating a hectic sprint in Marmaris to grab the victory.
Crabbe briefly found himself dropped on a late climb on the second stage, but made it to the bunch to contest for the stage win.
The fraught sprint saw a number of riders crash in the final kilometre, and the Belgian had to come from a few wheels down in a small group that had survived the crashes. However, he had enough road left to come past all his rivals in the final few metres and come to the line first.Article continues below
Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Premier Tech) took a close second after a good lead-out, whilst César Macías (Burgos Burpellet BH) was third.
With 10 bonus seconds on the line, Crabbe extended his lead to top the GC for another day after his opening stage win.
"I had so many thoughts during the final five kilometres, because I got dropped right before the top on the final climb, and I just tried and tried. The team helped me so much, they were incredible," he said at the finish.
"At three kilometres to go I was able to get back to the peloton, then I didn't wait, I went immediately to the front. I was just so exhausted, I didn't realise how many kilometres it was, and then I suddenly saw the finish line.
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"I got myself into a top five position and just went full gas and managed to beat Sente right at the finish, same this as yesterday I think. It's crazy, it was a hard day for me."
The second stage in Turkey featured one category 3 climb in the middle of the day and then an uncategorised kicker in the final 15km.
A nine-rider group got away early in the stage but was slowly whittled down until the final three escapees were swept up with 13.5km to go. The attacks kicked off on the late climb, but no one could get away definitively. Some sprinters were dropped, but most were able to come back on the flat to contest the bunch finish.
It was a tense and aggressive sprint with several instances of shoulder barging, resulting in one large crash and many riders only narrowly avoiding other incidents.
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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