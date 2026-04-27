Tour of Turkey: Tom Crabbe avoids nasty crash on stage 2 to take back-to-back sprint victories

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Sente Sentjens seconds, César Macías third in Marmaris

Tom Crabbe celebrates winning the sprint to take stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey
Tom Crabbe celebrates winning the sprint to take stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Stage 1 winner and race leader Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise) doubled up to win stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey, navigating a hectic sprint in Marmaris to grab the victory.

Crabbe briefly found himself dropped on a late climb on the second stage, but made it to the bunch to contest for the stage win.

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Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Premier Tech) took a close second after a good lead-out, whilst César Macías (Burgos Burpellet BH) was third.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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