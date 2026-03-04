Milan-San Remo 2026 route

Maps
By published

This year's race again starts in Pavia, with 298 km race distance

Course map and profile for 2026 Milan-San Remo
P (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The 2026 edition of Milan-San Remo will be held on Saturday, March 21 with a route that is longer than last year. 

Pavia in the south of Milan will host the start of the race through 2027, but unlike last year, there are an additional 10 kilometres tacked onto the start.

The race visits Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi and Casei Gerola, before rejoining last year's route at Voghera, including a jaunt through the Pavese area, Rivanazzano and Salice Terme, and onto the historic race route at Tortona.

Image 1 of 1
Course map and profile for 2026 Milan-San Remo
The map of the 2026 Milan-San Remo(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The finale of the 2026 Milan-San Remo

The finale of the 2026 Milan-San Remo includes the Cipressa and the Poggio (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)

The Cipressa climb of the 2026 Milan-San Remo

The Cipressa climb of the 2026 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)

The Poggio climb of the 2026 Milan-San Remo

The Poggio climb of the 2026 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.