Milan-San Remo 2026 route

The 2026 edition of Milan-San Remo will be held on Saturday, March 21 with a route that is longer than last year.

Pavia in the south of Milan will host the start of the race through 2027, but unlike last year, there are an additional 10 kilometres tacked onto the start.

After a small loop north toward Milan past the ancient monastery at Certosa, the race heads back through Pavia and onto some new roads.

The race visits Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi and Casei Gerola, before rejoining last year's route at Voghera, including a jaunt through the Pavese area, Rivanazzano and Salice Terme, and onto the historic race route at Tortona.

Pro cyclists' tyres have traced the remaining route for 116 times, heading over the Passo del Turchino and descending to the coastline.

The three 'capi' come along the coast - the Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta before the explosive finale including the Cipressa (introduced in 1982) and the Poggio di Sanremo (1961).

The Poggio comes with 9 km to go, and while it is only 3.7 km and relatively shallow at an average of 4%, the 8% pitch near the summit is the last chance for attackers to foil a bunch sprint.

A fast and furious descent follows before a twisting run-in on the Via Roma.

Image 1 of 1 The map of the 2026 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The finale of the 2026 Milan-San Remo includes the Cipressa and the Poggio (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)

The Cipressa climb of the 2026 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)