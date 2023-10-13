Giro d'Italia Women 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women overview Date July 7 - July 14, 2024 Start location Brescia Finish location L'Aquila Distance 876.7km Category UCI Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Previous winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)

Image 1 of 9 Elisa Longo Borghini wind 2024 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Neve Bradbury wins on Blockhaus (Image credit: Getty Images) Liane Lippert celebrates at finish line as stage 6 winner at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky wins stage 5 (Image credit: LaPresse) Clara Emond of EF-Oatly-Cannondale rides solo to stage 4 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Niamh FisherBlack of SD Worx-Protime celebrates at podium as stage 3 winner at Giro dItalia Women 2024 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Chiara Consonni wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini wears the maglia rosa after winning stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to winning the stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia women (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Giro d'Italia Women results

Stage 8: Elisa Longo Borghini seals overall win at Giro d'Italia Women

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, leading the race overall from start to finish. In a heated battle against runner-up Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on the final stage, Longo Borghini won the overall title by 21 seconds over the World Champion and 1:16 over Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM).

The stage 8 victory went to breakaway rider Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal), who outsprinted Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

Stage 7: Neve Bradbury conquers Blockhaus to win solo

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) won the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, attacking with 9.4km to go on stage 7 to the Blockhaus and soloing to the finish to take the biggest victory of her career so far, also moving onto the GC podium.

Maglia rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) had Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on her rear wheel for the entire climb until Kopecky attacked with 300 metres to go to claim second place on the day, along with important time bonuses at the line.

Longo Borghini now leads the race my just one second ahead of Kopecky ahead of the finale stage 8 on Sunday.

Stage 6: Liane Lippert beats Ruth Edwards to victory in first mountain stage

Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Women in the sprint of a breakaway group, beating Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) to the line in Chieti.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) holds three seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) as the race heads into the queen stage 7, which includes the climb of Blockhaus.

Stage 5: Lotte Kopecky fastest in sprint across the line in Foligno

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 into Foligno, her first stage win on this edition of the Giro d'Italia Women. In what was expected to be the last sprint stage of the eight-day race, Kopecky beat Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) and Arlenis Sierra (Movistar).

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) continued to lead the overall classification, however, the gap was significantly reduced to just three seconds ahead of Kopecky as the race heads into the mountains.

Stage 4: Clara Emond takes first pro win with stunning solo effort

Clara Emond (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) chased down the early breakaway and rode solo to win stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women. Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) trailed 17 seconds later for second, and another three seconds later followed Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) for third. Race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) finished in the peloton and retained the pink jersey.

Stage 3: Niamh Fisher-Black wins stage 3 summit finish, Longo Borghini holds onto pink

Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) climbed to victory atop the 12.5km climb to Toano on stage 3 at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women. Her teammate Lotte Kopecky finished second ahead of Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). Those two riders gained GC time on race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), who finished fourth, with the Italian still in front by 13 seconds ahead of Kopecky and 25 seconds ahead of Labous.

Stage 2: Chiara Consonni outsprints Lotte Kopecky in Volta Mantovana

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) jumped out from behind the world champion, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx Protime) on the slightly uphill run into the line to claim the first sprint of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women on stage 2. Elisa Balsamo finished third while her Lidl-Trek teammate Elisa Longo Borghini finished safely in the group to maintain her position at the top of the overall standings.

Stage 1: Elisa Longo Borghini wins opening time trial

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) smashed the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women, covering the 15.7-kilometre course in Brescia in 20:37 minutes, one second ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and 13 seconds ahead of Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek).

The Italian Champion will wear the maglia rosa into stage 2 on Monday as the peloton tackles a 102km race from Sirmione to Volta Mantovana.

2024 Giro d'Italia Women Information

The Giro d'Italia Women has been officially rebranded as the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024, with new race organiser RCS Sport taking over the management of the race on a four-year contract through 2027.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will be held from July 7-14, reduced to eight days from its traditional ten-day format. RCS Sport presented the newly branded Giro d'Italia Women in October and intends to announce the route details at a later date.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) secured the overall victory at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Women, her fourth overall title at the Italian stage race during her 16-year career.

Cyclingnews highlights key feature stories that include a look at the new era for the event and the major talking points ahead of the Giro d'Italia Women, and exclusive interviews with Elisa Longo Borghini, Ruth Edwards, and Neve Bradbury.

We also highlight the major contenders of the eight-day race, and a look at the history of iconic ascents at the Giro d'Italia Women throughout its 35-year history.

The Giro d'Italia Women is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world. It is the only women's event that has traditionally covered 10 days of racing and includes a number of iconic mountain passes. The race will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2024 but has been reduced to eight days.

The Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes are the two biggest stage races on the Women's WorldTour calendar and will change dates in 2024. The Giro d'Italia Women will be held in July, while the Tour de France Femmes will shift to an August date after the Olympic Games.

The Giro d'Italia Women returned to the Women's WorldTour in 2022 after being downgraded in 2021 for not offering live broadcasting of the race in 2020.

The Giro d'Italia Women was organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, an organization that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from long-time organiser Giuseppe Rivolta. However, starting in 2024, RCS Sport will take over the organization of the Giro d'Italia Donne for a four-year term ending in 2027.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2024 Giro d'Italia Women Contenders

Marta Cavalli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Giro d'Italia Women winner Annemiek van Vleuten has retired from professional cycling, opening the door for a new champion of the Italian stage race to emerge.

A few of the riders to watch for the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will likely include Mavi Garcia, teammates Elisa Longo Borghini, Gaia Realini and Lizzie Deignan, Juliette Labous, and teammates Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Cavalli.

Cyclingnews has selected the top riders to watch who are confirmed to race at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women.

2024 Giro d'Italia Women Route

The Giro d’Italia Women route traditionally caters to the most powerful riders who can cover both relentlessly steep pitches to long high-mountain terrain.

RCS Sport has taken over the management of the event and designed a testing 158.6km 2024 Giro d'Italia Women route from north to south of Italy via the Apennines.

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women will start with a 14.6km time trial around Brescia and end with two consecutive mountain stages in the southern Apennines, first at the summit of the Blockhaus and then to the town of L’Aquila via more climbs in the Abruzzo region.

Giro d'Italia Women History

In the Giro d'Italia's more than three-decade-long history, some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guarnier won in 2016. Now retired Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) won the race four times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Two three-time winners, both from the Netherlands, are expected to be on the start this year: Marianne Vos (2011, 2012, 2014) and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

2024 Giro d'Italia Women schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally CEST - Local Time Date Stage Start time Finish time July 7, 2024 Stage 1 11:35 14:30 July 8, 2024 Stage 2 11:35 14:25 July 9, 2024 Stage 3 11:15 14:30 July 10, 2024 Stage 4 10:25 14:30 July 11, 2024 Stage 5 11:30 14:30 July 12. 2024 Stage 6 9:40 14:30 July 13, 2024 Stage 7 10:20 14:30 July 14, 2024 Stage 8 10:40 14:30

Giro d'Italia Women 2024 Teams