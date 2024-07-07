Giro d'Italia Women: Elisa Longo Borghini wins opening stage 1 time trial

Image 1 of 11 Elisa Longo Borghini on course to stage victory and overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown (FDJ SUEZ) on the course of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women 2024, where she rode into second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman made it two on the podium for Lidl-Trek with her third place finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) racing on the course - she finished in 5th place on the opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Magdeleine Vallieres of FF Education-Cannondale (Image credit: Getty Images) Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) riding on the course (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem Van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images) Urska Zigart (Liv AlUla Jayco) (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo adds further firepower to the extremely strong Lidl-Trek team (Image credit: Getty Images) Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek at the opening celebrations of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won the opening ITT stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, covering the 15.7-kilometre course in Brescia in 20:37 minutes, one second ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and 13 seconds ahead of Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek).

Like most of the GC favourites, Longo Borghini had opted for an early start time to avoid the afternoon showers and then spent over two hours in the hotseat. When the last rider had crossed the line, Longo Borghini broke out in tears of joy, securing only the second maglia rosa of her long career.

