Giro d'Italia Women: Elisa Longo Borghini wins opening stage 1 time trial
Lidl-Trek rider dons the maglia rosa with Grace Brown in second and Brodie Chapman in third
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won the opening ITT stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, covering the 15.7-kilometre course in Brescia in 20:37 minutes, one second ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and 13 seconds ahead of Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek).
Like most of the GC favourites, Longo Borghini had opted for an early start time to avoid the afternoon showers and then spent over two hours in the hotseat. When the last rider had crossed the line, Longo Borghini broke out in tears of joy, securing only the second maglia rosa of her long career.
More to come...
