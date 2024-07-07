Giro d'Italia Women: Elisa Longo Borghini wins opening stage 1 time trial

Lidl-Trek rider dons the maglia rosa with Grace Brown in second and Brodie Chapman in third

BRESCIA ITALY JULY 07 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek sprints during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 1 a 157km individual time trial stage from Brescia to Brescia UCIWWT on July 07 2024 in Brescia Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini on course to stage victory and overall race lead(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won the opening ITT stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, covering the 15.7-kilometre course in Brescia in 20:37 minutes, one second ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and 13 seconds ahead of Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

