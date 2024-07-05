'No moments to relax' for constant contender Elisa Longo Borghini at 13th Giro d'Italia Women

Italian champion expects strong competition in podium chase and attitude that if Vollering isn't present at a race it doesn't count, 'pisses me off, a lot'

There have been plenty of changes at the Giro d’Italia Women through recent years but Elisa Longo Borghini performing among the top overall riders has been a constant. The five-time Italian champion will be lining up at the home Grand Tour for a 13th time on Sunday, with a third trip to the overall podium within her sights.

There are a number of big races ahead for the 32-year-old Lidl-Trek rider in the coming weeks but the pursuit of pink looms large for the rider who first lined up at her home Grand Tour as a 19-year-old. She was the youngest rider in the race but that didn’t stop the rider who lined up with Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Ghezzi for her debut edition finding her way straight into the top 20. The next year Longo Borghini moved into the top 10, which she has rarely been out of since. 

