Giro d'Italia Women: Neve Bradbury conquers Blockhaus to win stage 7 solo, Longo Borghini narrowly keeps pink
Kopecky second, Longo Borghini third in summit finish with gap for race lead at just one second going into final day
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) won the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, attacking with 9.4km to go on stage 7 to the Blockhaus and soloing to the finish to take the biggest victory of her career so far, also moving onto the GC podium.
Maglia rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) had Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on her rear wheel for the entire climb until Kopecky attacked with 300 metres to go.
Longo Borghini jumped to the World Champion's wheel and held on, finishing on the same time. With 6 bonus seconds to Kopecky and 4 to the Italian, the gap between the two riders is now down to only one second going into the final stage.
“I’m really cooked, to be honest. I had to go so deep, so far into the red zone, I don’t think I’ve pushed so hard in my life. First, I was just thinking about the stage win, and then at one point I was like, ‘actually, maybe we can be on the podium with me’,” said Bradbury.
Bradbury had made her first move with 10.6km to go but was quickly reeled in again. The 22-year-old Australian then launched her winning attack from the back of the group of favourites.
“I was thinking they would catch back up for sure. I kind of came with speed, so it wasn’t that they didn’t have the legs, just that they didn’t expect it,” said Bradbury, explaining her winning move.
Bradbury’s advantage varied between 40 seconds and just over a minute for most of the climb, but she went all-out to keep her rivals behind her on the final kilometres.
“I wasn’t really looking at my power meter, I was just trying to go full full-gas, I wasn’t really thinking anything apart from each pedal stroke,” Bradbury concluded.
More to come...
Results
