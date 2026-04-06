Teams confirm Marlen Reusser and Kim Le Court-Pienaar both suffered fractures due to Tour of Flanders crash

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Reusser's latest setback follows bad crash in UAE Tour, subsequent recovery and Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

2026 Tour of Flanders: Marlen Reusser during the race
2026 Tour of Flanders: Marlen Reusser during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser and Kim Le Court-Pienaar both suffered fractures in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, their teams have confirmed.

The riders both fell heavily in the same incident, just ahead of the Koppenberg, during a race that was hit by several major crashes.

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Le Court-Pienaar, fifth in Flanders in 2025 and subsequently a winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège during the Spring Classics last year, is currently being treated in hospital in Herentals, the team said, where an operation is scheduled for the coming days, as the wrist injury requires surgery.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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