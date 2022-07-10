Dedicated to women's cycling since 1995: Help support our coverage

Dedicated to women's professional racing since Cyclingnews' inception in 1995, our publication is committed to offering our audience a full range of comprehensive coverage from the world of cycling.

Many of you will have noticed our new digital subscription whereby after viewing five articles per month for free, you will see a prompt to take out a digital subscription.

For the full details about our digital subscription and frequently asked questions, please visit Why does Cyclingnews have a paywall? / Cyclingnews' digital subscription - the next chapter.

Your digital subscription includes the very best of women's professional racing. To those who have joined as members to subscribe to our content, we thank you for supporting our women's cycling content and your contributions that help make it possible for us to cover the women's peloton more than anyone else.

Cyclingnews covers more women's cycling than any other outlet (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty images)

Kirsten Frattini, Women's Editor - Q&A

As Women's Editor, which race first inspired you?

I was fortunate enough to begin working for Cyclingnews in 2006. Many of you will know that this was an important year for women's pro racing as it marked the beginning of Marianne Vos' elite road racing career with her victory at the Salzburg World Championships.

It's hard to pin down one race that first inspired me. There have been so many. I didn't know it then, but in hindsight, this particular performance ignited a career that embodied nearly everything that cycling has to offer.

Sixteen years later, Vos has taken us on a journey of 13 multi-discipline world championship titles, two gold medals at the Olympic Games, and a remarkable 32 career stage wins at the Giro d'Italia - a born leader and a figurehead for progress and change.

What is your proudest piece of coverage?

I enjoy learning about the figures in our sport, high-profile athletes, diving into an in-depth interview to find out what makes them who they are and why they do what they do best - what makes them tick.

It's also important to me to learn and write about people and stories that affect our emotions and change our perspectives. I'm grateful for our discussion with decorated Paralympian Megan Fisher and her message to the cycling community - "We are all more capable than we know".

I'm moved by the stories that explore topics bigger than our sport and that delve into worldwide impacts. One of the most captivating interviews I have had the privilege to listen to was with Nobel Peace Prize nominee and cyclist Rukhsar Habibzai on her journey of survival out of Afghanistan.

I'm proudest of our work to uncover abuse in cycling through our investigating and reporting of the horrific testimony of survivors while also exposing the flaws in the system and holding those persons, institutions and organisations in power accountable.

Where do you see the future of women's cycling?

Women's cycling has faced many obstacles, but we have rallied together to create positive change through cultivating proactive and progressive attitudes and actions. I believe this organic growth is unique to women's cycling.

Last year saw the first women's Paris-Roubaix, and this year marks the return of the women's Tour de France - historical moments that the cycling world will continue to celebrate. The Women's WorldTour adds new races every year, and the best part is that fans can now expect to see the live broadcasting of the best events in the world.

There's better media coverage and record traffic stats, and companies spend more marketing dollars on women's cycling. More people are watching, reading and engaging. There is still work to be done, but the bottom line is that the numbers show positive growth.

Our commitment to women's racing

Our commitment to women's cycling for nearly three decades has led to impressive audience growth. In the past five years alone, our women's cycling content has consistently shown record annual figures through strategic budget and editorial plans as the sport gains unstoppable momentum.

We hope you have enjoyed our coverage of the women's road racing international calendar, including .1- and .2-level events, Pro Series and the Women's WorldTour. We also bring you expert race coverage every year of the UCI Road World Championships and each quadrennial of the Olympic Games. It's not all road racing, and we also bring you reports and stories from gravel, cyclo-cross, track and mountain bike races.

Our promise to our audience is to provide in-depth race coverage that includes results, reports and analysis, live coverage, breaking news, compelling features, original and exclusive interviews, investigative reporting, commentary, tech and galleries, and athlete blogs that, this year, include World Champion Elisa Balsamo and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Rukhsar Habibzai.

In addition, we aim to highlight essential women's cycling-relevant storylines, along with stories that are bigger than the sport itself.

Our full-time staff of 12 journalists all contribute to our in-depth women's content, and beyond that we enjoy contributions from a host of expert writers and riders. Our team includes Women's WorldTour correspondent Lukas Knöfler and women's cycling content contributors Matilda Price and Issy Ronald, along with Amy Jones, Maria David, Isabel Best, and with newest contributions from Andy McGrath, Shane Stokes and Fran Reyes.

After a riveting Spring Classics campaign that included live coverage of the biggest one-day races from the Tour of Flanders to Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the women's stage racing season is in full summer swing.

The top athletes from around the world have assembled to contest back-to-back Grand Tours at the Giro d'Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes in July, and Cyclingnews will be following the race in person to provide you with a play-by-play of all the racing action.

Following what is expected to be an action-packed and historical month of racing in July, Cyclingnews will continue our in-depth coverage of the biggest races on the calendar; Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden, Tour of Scandinavia, GP de Plouay, Simac Ladies Tour, Challenge by La Vuelta, the UCI Road World Championships and Tour de Romandie.

Join Cyclingnews here (opens in new tab)