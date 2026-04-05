'I was just not strong enough' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot bettered by Demi Vollering's Kwaremont power to finish second in Tour of Flanders again

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Door semi-open to Frenchwoman racing Paris-Roubaix next week in absence of Marianne Vos

2026 Tour of Flanders: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot during the race
2026 Tour of Flanders: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before 2026 had begun, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot made her desires for the season clear: to defend her Tour de France Femmes title, and to try to win the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Second in Flanders last year in her first time taking part in the Classics since 2018, winning Sunday's race with 12 months more racing in her legs certainly seemed possible, and Visma-Lease a Bike were clear they were here to go for the victory.

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Despite runner-up clearly not being the result she wanted, Ferrand-Prévot was accepting of the fact that she just didn't have what it took on Sunday.

Both Ferrand-Prévot and Vollering opted to train at altitude in preparation for Flanders, but the Dutchwoman opted to come back one race earlier, riding Dwars door Vlaanderen – which she nearly won – whereas Ferrand-Prévot dropped directly into the Ronde.

Despite her own possible lack of rhythm, Ferrand-Prévot praised her team's efforts in the hectic race, with riders like Lieke Nooijen in particular continuing to impress.

What will likely be next for the Visma leader is Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where the pressure and ambition will probably be back on for the second one-day race she circled at the start of the season.

Before that, though, there is a small question mark over whether Ferrand-Prévot might be drafted into Paris-Roubaix at the last minute, the race she won last year. That win was a surprise in itself, given she did not even originally plan to race Roubaix, and nearly didn't start in the morning.

Asked directly about the possibility of racing Roubaix, Ferrand-Prévot seemed to leave the door open to a start.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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