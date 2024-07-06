RCS Sport under a watchful eye in new-era Giro d'Italia Women

Cyclingnews highlights the talking points ahead of the eight-day Grand Tour

The peloton racing at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia Women is embarking on a new era under the well-established RCS Sport for its first year of a four-year term. With this change comes heightened responsibility, pressure, and expectations for the organisation to fulfil its promise to raise the overall event level and improve on the shortcomings of the previous editions. 

This year, the event is entering its 35th edition, and there is much to celebrate as the longest-running stage race in women's cycling. 

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.