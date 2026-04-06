Top cobbled Classics support rider for Tadej Pogačar reportedly extends contract for several seasons with UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Belgian cobbled Classics specialist Florian Vermeersch and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have added several years to his current contract with the team, according to a report in Wielerflits, which was later confirmed by sources to other media.

Third in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Saxo Classic this year, and a runner-up in Paris-Roubaix five years ago, Vermeersch has become a key support rider for Tadej Pogačar this spring, just when the squad suffered a blight of injuries amongst their team workers.



Vermeersch' stand-out performances included the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, where Pogačar roared home to a record-equalling third win and Vermeersch finished seventh himself.

Present at all three of Pogačar's races to date this year, he will once again line up with the Slovenian when Pogačar fights for a third Monument out of three next weekend in Paris-Roubaix. Prior to Flanders, Pogačar named Vermeersch as a 'Plan B' for the team, and he will likely have this role again on Sunday, after taking fifth in Roubaix last year.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old's contract was due to run out at the end of this season, but although nothing is official, Wielerflits claim his contract has been renewed through to the end of 2029.

2026 is Vermeersch' second season with UAE after he moved across from Lotto-Dstny, his first pro team, at the end of 2024. One major personal highlight of 2025 came in the autumn when he became Gravel World Champion.

Vermeersch reportedly could have been of interest to Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2027, but he has instead reportedly opted to remain in UAE Team Emirates.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.