Giro d'Italia Women: Chiara Consonni outsprints Kopecky to stage 2 victory in dramatic finale

Tota Magalhães falls just short of stunning solo win as peloton catches her 1.8km from Volta Mantovana finish line

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women, beating Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) on a slightly uphill finish in Volta Mantovana.

