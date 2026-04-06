'Everybody knows somebody who is struggling' – Powered by meditation, tearful Demi Vollering embraces emotions of first Tour of Flanders triumph

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Dutch rider discusses importance of constantly training her mind and revisiting the issue of mental health

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 23rd Tour of Flanders 2026 - Ronde van Vlaandere - Women&#039;s Elite a 164.1km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering has always worn her heart on her sleeve as a rider so it was no surprise to see the Dutch rider tear up while digesting her first Tour of Flanders win, emphasising that it was a success driven not just by the body but also the mind.

Having been led out twice by FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Franzi Koch on the Kruisberg and Oude Kwaremont, Vollering scorched away with 18km remaining in a thrilling women's race and rode solo to the line in Oudenaarde, bowing her head with her hands together in celebration.

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Bringing a winning culture to FDJ United-Suez

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at podium as race winners during the 23rd Tour of Flanders 2026 - Ronde van Vlaandere - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite a 164.1km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

2026 Tour of Flanders winners Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into the 2024 Tour of Flanders two seasons ago was when the external noise surrounding Vollering leaving SD Worx began to surface but she's reaching new heights once again with her newfound clarity in 2026, and after a full season as FDJ United-Suez's main leader.

Despite enjoying several years of success working alongside the likes of Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser on her former team, Vollering did admit that full focus on her from a dedicated squad does appear to bring the very best out of her.

"It's 100% going for me, and we really make the plan for me. That's different, of course, from having shared leadership, and in the past, I've enjoyed this as well," she said.

Vollering pointed out that sometimes it is easier to sacrifice yourself for teammates because then you don't feel the pressure.

"So this is the hardest way to really feel all the pressure and everything 100% on your shoulders. But also, I know that I can do really well with this, and I need it," Vollering said. "I need a whole team behind me and to believe all in me, because that only makes me even hungrier to really finish it off for the girls as well. I know that I am the best rider if I have a 100% committed team behind me."

Vollering's excellence does seem to have raised everyone's level at the French squad, perhaps shown best by Koch, who has been one of the signings of the season. It could also be seen in how the German champion and Elise Chabbey combined to win Strade Bianche when their leader was in the group that went the wrong way.

"As a person, I really like to share memories and emotions with the girls around me, and I really want to have a good connection with every rider; they really feel that. But also, of course, in the end, it's easy for the girls, because they see that if they give this effort in a race, it pays off," said Vollering.

"So for them, it's so satisfying to do their job and to work as hard as possible for me, because they know that it's needed – I need them to win races. There are days I really see that they get super excited, and also a bit nervous, like they were never in that position before in this race.

"It's also something you can see makes them better, like Elise [Chabbey] also said to me after Strade, 'Before, I would have been satisfied with second or third, but now, since you were in the team, I know only the win,' so then she pushed herself, really, for that win. I think it's something that comes also by just winning races, that special feeling that everybody's doing it for."

Vollering said a change of schedule to include Paris-Roubaix was unlikely, but she will take this great success from Flanders into her next races during the Ardennes, where her legs and her mind will once again make a formidable combination. The Tour of Flanders victory has made it clear that the best version of the former Tour de France Femmes winner is back in full force.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.