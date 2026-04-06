Demi Vollering has always worn her heart on her sleeve as a rider so it was no surprise to see the Dutch rider tear up while digesting her first Tour of Flanders win, emphasising that it was a success driven not just by the body but also the mind.

Having been led out twice by FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Franzi Koch on the Kruisberg and Oude Kwaremont, Vollering scorched away with 18km remaining in a thrilling women's race and rode solo to the line in Oudenaarde, bowing her head with her hands together in celebration.

Then came the roar of emotion, and she stopped to hold her bike above her head. It was, however, the first celebration which spoke to her constant advocacy for the importance of one's mental health, an issue she has placed significant focus on amid her rise to the top.

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"I did, Namaste, since today was International Calm Day. I wanted to do something with this because I really enjoy doing meditation myself. I really feel like this is something that helps me in the race," said Vollering in her winner's press conference.

"I mean, we train our bodies so hard, but often we forget that in the end, it all happens here," she said, pointing to her head as she's done several times while winning big races. "Really, to make an effort to be calm in these kinds of races, it's something that you need to train as well.

"I've been doing it, actually, since the beginning of this year, more and more. I picked it up again, because I did it in 2023 and then after it disappeared a bit, because I was like, 'Well, I understand it now, and I think I have everything under control', but in the end, I figured out that this is something that you need to keep training and you need to keep giving attention, because it's the same with training your body."

Vollering revealed that she never skips more than one day from her meditation, and it was when she was asked whether mental health awareness was a common topic of discussion among the peloton that she began to choke up again.

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Through the tears, she referenced her emotional win on stage 5 of last year's Vuelta Femenina, which she described on the day as "a sacrifice for all the people who have a really hard time mentally," and it again provoked strong emotion for her on Sunday evening.

"When I spoke out last year after La Vuelta, when I did that celebration and I talked about it in the interview, I got quite some girls who came to me and thanked me for speaking out about that," she said. "Because I think in the end, everybody knows somebody who is struggling sometimes. It's good to keep the conversation going."

Bringing a winning culture to FDJ United-Suez

2026 Tour of Flanders winners Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into the 2024 Tour of Flanders two seasons ago was when the external noise surrounding Vollering leaving SD Worx began to surface but she's reaching new heights once again with her newfound clarity in 2026, and after a full season as FDJ United-Suez's main leader.

Despite enjoying several years of success working alongside the likes of Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser on her former team, Vollering did admit that full focus on her from a dedicated squad does appear to bring the very best out of her.

"It's 100% going for me, and we really make the plan for me. That's different, of course, from having shared leadership, and in the past, I've enjoyed this as well," she said.

Vollering pointed out that sometimes it is easier to sacrifice yourself for teammates because then you don't feel the pressure.

"So this is the hardest way to really feel all the pressure and everything 100% on your shoulders. But also, I know that I can do really well with this, and I need it," Vollering said. "I need a whole team behind me and to believe all in me, because that only makes me even hungrier to really finish it off for the girls as well. I know that I am the best rider if I have a 100% committed team behind me."

Vollering's excellence does seem to have raised everyone's level at the French squad, perhaps shown best by Koch, who has been one of the signings of the season. It could also be seen in how the German champion and Elise Chabbey combined to win Strade Bianche when their leader was in the group that went the wrong way.

"As a person, I really like to share memories and emotions with the girls around me, and I really want to have a good connection with every rider; they really feel that. But also, of course, in the end, it's easy for the girls, because they see that if they give this effort in a race, it pays off," said Vollering.

"So for them, it's so satisfying to do their job and to work as hard as possible for me, because they know that it's needed – I need them to win races. There are days I really see that they get super excited, and also a bit nervous, like they were never in that position before in this race.

"It's also something you can see makes them better, like Elise [Chabbey] also said to me after Strade, 'Before, I would have been satisfied with second or third, but now, since you were in the team, I know only the win,' so then she pushed herself, really, for that win. I think it's something that comes also by just winning races, that special feeling that everybody's doing it for."

Vollering said a change of schedule to include Paris-Roubaix was unlikely, but she will take this great success from Flanders into her next races during the Ardennes, where her legs and her mind will once again make a formidable combination. The Tour of Flanders victory has made it clear that the best version of the former Tour de France Femmes winner is back in full force.