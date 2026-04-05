'The win was not in our reach today' – Loss of Lorena Wiebes on Koppenberg costly for Lotte Kopecky in Tour of Flanders

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Belgian says Demi Vollering was simply the strongest, but positive looking ahead to Paris-Roubaix

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: (L-R) Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime and Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ sprint at finish line during the 23rd Tour of Flanders 2026 - Ronde van Vlaandere - Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 164.1km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Kopecky sprinting in for fourth place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) had to settle for fourth in the Tour of Flanders Women on Sunday, bettered by a stronger rider and hampered by an incident for Lorena Wiebes on the Koppenberg.

Kopecky was primed for a tough challenge to defend her title and chase a record fourth victory, but in the moment the race was decided, the Belgian did not have the legs to follow the winning attack from Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) on the Oude Kwaremont.

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Even without that mistake, though, Bredewold was clear that any chase or fight back would have been only to reel back in Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech), not to go for the victory.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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