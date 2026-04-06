Ronde de Mouscron: Clara Copponi blasts away opposition to clinch powerful bunch sprint victory

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Frenchwoman finishes well clear of closest pursuer, 2025 winner Susanne Andersen

Clara Copponi
Clara Copponi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Clara Copponi finished off the work of a dominating Lidl-Trek squad in style at the Ronde de Mouscron on Monday, blasting up the final straightaway to easily clinch her fifth victory of the season in a bunch sprint.

Faultlessly led out at distance by teammate Margo Vanpachtenbeke, the 27-year-old finished clearly ahead of last year's winner Susanne Andersen (Uno X-Mobility) and Spain's Alicia Gonzalez (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93).

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Lidl-Trek were present yet again in numbers in the closing kilometres, only for Uno X-Mobility, riding for last year's winner Andersen, to take over along with Lotto-Intermarché. The three teams bossed the front of the peloton as it headed out of the countryside and back into Mouscron for the last time.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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