Giro d'Italia Women - Past winners

By
published

Champions 1988-2023

OLBIA ITALY JULY 09 LR Juliette Labous of France and Team DSMFirmenich on second place overall race winner Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team Pink Leader Jersey and Gaia Realini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 34th Giro dItalia Donne 2023 Stage 9 a 12685km stage from Sassari to Olbia UCIWWT on July 09 2023 in Olbia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen of Team SD Worx celebrates her fourth title at the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia Women - Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2023Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2022Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2020Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2016Megan Guarnier (USA)
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2014Marianne Vos (Ned)
2013Mara Abbott (USA)
2012Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Mara Abbott (USA)
2009Claudia Hausler (Ger)
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2006Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2005Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2004Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2003Nicole Braendli (Sui)
2002Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1999Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1994Michela Fanini (Ita)
1993Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
1992No race held
1991No race held
1990Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
1988Maria Canins (Ita)

