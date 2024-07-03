Giro d'Italia Women - Past winners
Champions 1988-2023
Giro d'Italia Women - Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|2023
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2021
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2016
|Megan Guarnier (USA)
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2014
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2013
|Mara Abbott (USA)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2010
|Mara Abbott (USA)
|2009
|Claudia Hausler (Ger)
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|2007
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2006
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2005
|Nicole Brandli (Swi)
|2004
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|2003
|Nicole Braendli (Sui)
|2002
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
|2001
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
|2000
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1999
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1994
|Michela Fanini (Ita)
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
|1992
|No race held
|1991
|No race held
|1990
|Catherine Marsal (Fra)
|1989
|Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
|1988
|Maria Canins (Ita)
