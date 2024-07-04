Giro d'Italia Women – The key to opening the door on Neve Bradbury's GC potential

'We will just be going full gas for GC and see what happens' says 22-year-old Australian who has repeatedly found the overall podium in 2024

CHAMPAGNE SWITZERLAND JUNE 17 EDITORS NOTE ALTERNATE CROP LR Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and the stage winner Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CanyonSram Racing cross the finish line and celebrate the victory during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1256km stage from Vevey to Champagne UCIWWT on June 17 2024 in Champagne Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Neve Bradbury gets a pat on the back from Canyon-SRAM teammate Kasia Niewiadoma as the pair ride over the line together to take first and second on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Neve Bradbury lined up at the Giro d’Italia Women with the hopes of just getting through her longest stage race to date, but the young Australian did so much more. Taking a top-ten overall on her debut at one of the toughest events on the women’s calendar was a pivotal moment, one that proved the rider who made her way into the peloton via the Zwift Academy had the makings of a serious Grand Tour GC force.

Jump forward two years, and it feels like Bradbury is in the process of launching another big step up. She is this year a supported GC rider for Canyon-SRAM at the Giro from July 7-14, fresh from her first Women’s WorldTour stage win and second overall at the Tour de Suisse.

