Women's WorldTour bikes and tech 2026: What are teams using this year?
Cannondale joins the women's WorldTour, whilst Pinarello and Orbea leave it. UAE Team ADQ lose their parmesan sponsor.
The start of 2026 brings a brand new race season and a brand new three-year WorldTour cycle, which brings new teams to the cycling top flight and, in turn, new bikes and tech.
Welcome to our Women's WorldTour bike and equipment guide for 2026. Like our mens WorldTour guide, this is a comprehensive breakdown of the bikes, components and kit that each of the fourteen women's WorldTour squads will use this year.
Cannondale has joined the Women's WorldTour thanks to the promotion of EF Education Oatly, providing a nice symmetry with the men's squad, which has existed in the mens top tier for many years.
Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team and the Roland Cycling Team leave the Women's WorldTour, which signals the departure of both Orbea and Pinarello from the peloton.
There have been some component changes, a major one is EF Education's switch from Shimano to SRAM equipment, which, as mentioned in the men's guide, hasn't been made official yet, but we have seen team images online of SRAM-equipped bikes.
We have also tested a range of bikes and wheelsets this year that raced at the WorldTour level as part of our CN Labs independent aero testing; have a look if you're curious to see whether the real results match up to the marketing hype.
Groupsets
For 2026, Shimano and SRAM have an even split between teams in the women's peloton, with seven teams apiece running the manufacturers' groupsets. EF Education Oatly's switch to SRAM Red AXS has levelled the score on that front.
Campagnolo currently does not support a Women's WorldTour squad, so like the men's WorldTour, there will be no Campagnolo in the bunch this year.
Womens teams and bikes
Team
Bike
Groupset
Wheels
Clothing
Saddles
Finishing Kit
Computers
AG Insurance - Soudal
Specialized
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Roval
Castelli
Specialized
Specialized
Garmin
Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto
Canyon
SRAM Red AXS
Zipp
Canyon
Ergon
Canyon
Hammerhead
EF Education - Oatlyy
Cannondale
SRAM Red AXS
Vision
Assos
Fizik
Cannondale
Wahoo
FDJ United Suez
Specialized
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Roval
Gobik
Specialized
Roval
Garmin
Fenix-Premier Tech
Canyon
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Shimano
Alé
Selle Italia
Canyon
Wahoo
Human Powered Health
Factor
SRAM Red AXS
Black Inc.
Verge Sport
Selle Italia
Black Inc
Wahoo
Lidl - Trek
Trek
SRAM Red AXS
Bontrager
Santini
Bontrager
Trek / Bontrager
Wahoo
Liv - Alula - Jayco
Liv
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cadex
MAAP
Giant
Giant / Cadex
Garmin
Movistar
Canyon
SRAM Red AXS
Zipp
Gobik
Fizik
Canyon
Garmin
Picnic PostNL
Lapierre
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Ursus
Nalini
Prologo
Lapierre
Wahoo
SD Worx-Protime
Specialized
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Roval
Specialized
Specialized
Specialized / Zipp
Wahoo
UAE Team ADQ
Colnago
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Enve
Pissei
Prologo
Colnago
Wahoo
Uno-X Mobility
Ridley
SRAM Red AXS
DT Swiss
Fusion
Prologo
Dare
Garmin
Visma - Lease a bike
Cervelo
SRAM Red AXS
Reserve
Nimbl
Prologo
Cervelo / FSA
Garmin
AG Insurance-Soudal Team
- Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Roval
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo / Mondo
- Clothing: Castelli
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval
- Computers: Garmin
AG Insurance-Soudal's package stays largely unchanged heading into the new season. Specialized provides the team with a comprehensive range of components from its portfolio. This means that the Tarmac SL8 frames, finishing kit, wheels, tyres, and saddles for some riders all come from the American brand and are split between Specialized and Roval branded products.
Like the men's squad, Castelli supplies the team kit, which this year has gained some green, becoming a little darker.
We like to include a few other interesting sponsors and partners, and Rocket Espresso is also listed as an official team partner, renowned for its high-end coffee machines. We wonder if each rider gets one to help keep morale high at home!
Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax
- Groupset: Sram Red AXS
- Wheels: Zipp
- Tyres: Schwalbe
- Clothing: Canyon
- Saddles: Ergon
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Hammerhead
Things appear to be staying the same at Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto; nothing appears to have changed moving into 2026.
This means that the team's riders will continue to race on Canyon bikes fitted with SRAM Red AXS groupsets, Hammerhead Karoo computers, Zipp wheels, and Time pedals, making for a comprehensive SRAM component package, as Zipp, Hammerhead, and Time are owned by the American brand.
The team's race number holders will be supplied by K3 Pro Cycling, which provides a number of teams with neat race number holder mounts.
Continuing the premium coffee machine sponsorships flex, the team enjoy a partnership with La Marzocco coffee machines and Il Magistrale Cycling Coffee.
EF Education-Oatly
- Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SuperSlice (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Vision Metron RS
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Assos
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Cannondale
- Computers: Wahoo
EF Education Oatly are a new addition to the Women's WorldTour ranks, having been promoted for the next three-year cycle.
The majority of this year's equipment change has taken place in the team for this year.
There has been a switch from Shimano to SRAM groupsets, and the squad has also welcomed Assos as a race kit sponsor, replacing Rapha, which had supplied the team for many years.
Reigning Women's World Road Race champion Magdeleine Vallieres also rides for the team, so we will be on the lookout for a custom-painted rainbow Cannondale Supersix when the season kicks off.
FDJ United - Suez
- Bikes: Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL8
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Roval
- Tyres: Continental GP5000
- Clothing: Gobik / Nike
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval
- Computers: Garmin
It's business as usual at FDJ United - Suez; their equipment package is also staying exactly the same as last year.
Like the majority of other Specialised-sponsored teams, they will use S-Works Tarmac SL8 frames and Roval finishing kits and wheels, but crucially seems to be using Continental tyres, not Specialized Turbo models, which are usually ridden by Specialised-sponsored teams; we have reached out to Specialized to enquire about this.
The team also counts Nike as an official "lifestyle apparel supplier". The squad announced a partnership with the team in early 2025 that continues to run.
The team enjoys Nespresso as an official partner. This isn't quite Rocket or La Marzocco, but it no doubt provides a very welcome boost on the team bus!
Fenix-Premier Tech
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Wahoo
The key change here is regarding sponsors and names, with Premier Tech coming onboard for 2026 and replacing Deceuninck as the team's headline co-sponsor.
Aside from that, things look to be staying exactly the same at Fenix-Premier Tech for 2026. As far as we can tell, Canyon will remain in place as a bike sponsor, and the team will race on the Aeroad or Ultimate models. Though it must be said, more riders than ever seem to just be plumping for the more aero Aeroad model for all-round racing.
The team will also continue to use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels this year. Tyres are from Pirelli, and are the P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR models.
One supplier change we have found is the addition of Sanday cherry juice as a new partnership. Cherry juice is widely used in professional cycling for its recovery-boosting properties. The new partnership was announced in early January 2026.
Human Powered Health
- Bikes: Factor Ostro VAM and O2 VAM
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Black Inc.
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Verge Sport / Velotoze
- Saddles: TBC
- Finishing Kit: Black Inc
- Computers: Wahoo
Human Powered Health continue to race on Factor bikes for the 2026 season. They have been able to choose between Ostro VAM and the 02 Vam models until now. However, with the launch of the radical and UCI legal Factor ONE aero bike, they could be seen on that very radical machine too.
The team will also use SRAM Red AXS groupsets, Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres and Black Inc. wheels. One change has been made for this year regarding the race kit - the team have switched to Verge Sport race kit from Colorado-based company Pactimo for 2026.
Ice Legs is also listed as a technical partner of the team. The brand supplies portable leg covers that can be filled with cold gel packs to replicate the recovery benefits of an ice bath.
Lidl Trek
- Bikes: Trek Madone, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)
- Groupset: Sram Red AXS
- Wheels: Bontrager RSL
- Tyres: Pirelli P Zero
- Clothing: Santini
- Saddles: Bontrager
- Finishing Kit: Bontrager
- Computers: Wahoo
At the risk of sounding like a broken record by this point, most things appear to be staying the same for Lidl-Trek for 2026
The team recently released images of their new kit and bike design, but the familiar blue, yellow and red colours remain.
On the bike front, the team will continue with the Trek Madone. The 8th-gen Madone, launched in 2024, was claimed to be as light as the now-discontinued Emonda, and as aero as the old Madone (with aero bottles fitted).
In early December, the team announced a new multi-year partnership with Gatorade. This marks the end of a 12-year absence from pro cycling for Gatorade. The American brand will apparently provide personalised hydration strategies from the brand's sports science institute. No doubt a Gatorade team bottle will make a nice souvenir for fans at the side of the road in races this year.
Liv - Alula - Jayco
- Bikes: Liv Langma, Enviliv, Avow (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheels: Cadex 36/5
- Tyres: Cadex Aero Cotton
- Clothing: MAAP
- Saddles: Liv / CADEX
- Finishing Kit: Liv
- Computers: Garmin
Liv - Alula - Jayco riders will stand out next year in the eye-catching new MAAP kit they get to wear. The kit first arrived last year, and seems to draw positive comments generally. An updated version has recently been released by MAAP. The team's new skinsuit is said to boost aerodynamic performance and increase airflow.
Equipment-wise, everything is staying the same for the team, which will continue to race on Liv frames fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and a smattering of components from Liv/Giant and the brand's in-house component brand Cadex.
The team also has a partnership with Premax, which makes performance skincare products such as sunscreen and chamois cream.
Movistar
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Zipp
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Canyon / Lizard Skins
- Computers: Garmin
Like the men's squad, things seem to be staying pretty much the same for the Movistar team for 2026. This means the continued use of the team's sponsor brands, which have been in place for many years.
The team use Canyon's bikes, SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.
The team also uses 226ERS nutrition products, a Spanish sports nutrition company.
Team Picnic PostNL
- Bikes: Lapierre Xelius DRS, Aerostorm DRS TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Ursus
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Nalini
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Lapierre
- Computers: Wahoo
After a lot of change last year when Team Picnic PostNL was renamed and switched from Scott to Lapierre bikes, things are now a lot calmer moving into 2026.
The team's website is under construction, and as of yet no official images of team bikes have been released, but it looks like the squad will continue to race on Lapierre Xelius DRS road bikes.
The rest of the team componentry will remain the same, and we understand team sponsor Ursus has a new wheelset in the works for this year, which the team should race on.
The team also has a partnership with IZI Body Cooling, a company that produces cooling wear which riders can use to manage core temperatures in hot racing and training conditions.
Team SD Worx Protime
- Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Roval
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo
- Clothing: Specialized
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval
- Computers: Garmin
Team SD Worx Protime has a deal with Specialized that runs through to 2028. The squad, like several others, enjoys the full Specialized treatment, with finishing kit, wheels, tyres, saddle and clothing all being provided by the brand.
The team races on the S-Works Tarmac SL8 machine, like several other mens and women's WorldTour squads. Roval, Specialized's in-house wheel and component brand, then provides the majority of the other components.
UAE Team ADQ
- Bikes: Colnago Y1RS, V4Rs, TT1 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Enve
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT TR
- Clothing: Pissei
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Colnago
- Computers: Wahoo
UAE Team ADQ, like the men's squad, race on the hyper aero Colnago Y1Rs race bike, as well as the more forgiving Colnago V5Rs.
At present, all equipment seems to be staying the same for the team aside from the new Colnago bike; the team use Dura-Ace equipment, Enve wheels, Continental tyres and Wahoo computers. Like the men's squad, the team welcomed Shimano as an official partner for 2025 onwards, meaning the Japanese brand will supply all componentry.
Concerningly, the team also seems to have parted ways with its cheese sponsor, Parmigiano Reggiano, which had been listed as a sponsor on the team's website for the past couple of years. We can find no sign of the brand this year.
However, the team is partnered with Mokador, an Italian coffee roaster, which hopefully ensures quality espresso is always on hand pre-race.
Uno-X Mobility
- Bikes: Ridley Noah FAST 3.0
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 STR / TT / Aero 111
- Clothing: Fusion
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Ridley
- Computers: Garmin
The Uno-X Mobility women's team has an equipment package that mirrors the men's squad.
The key change for the 2026 season is the teams' switch from Shimano to SRAM equipment; they will now use SRAM Red AXS groupsets moving forward.
Aside from the groupset switch, the team will still use Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 frames, DT Swiss wheels and Continental tyres. They are also supported by CeramicSpeed, so expect to see at least some bling bottom brackets.
Visma - Lease a bike Women
- SRAMBikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)
- Groupset: Sram Red AXS
- Wheels: Reserve
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed
- Clothing: Nimbl
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA
- Computers: Garmin
Team Visma - Lease a Bike now possesses an established stable of equipment that has seen the team enjoy plenty of success. The package remains largely the same moving into 2026.
The team races on Cervélo S5 and R5 machines depending on the terrain, fitted with Reserve wheels, SRAM Red AXS equipment and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.
Interestingly, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot the reigning Tour de France Femmes Champion, used the less aero and lighter R5 model a lot last July, a sign that aero doesn't always trump light weight.
The team's race kit will be provided by Nimbl this year, the Italian brand that also supplies the team's cycling shoes.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
