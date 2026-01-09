Women's WorldTour bikes and tech 2026: What are teams using this year?

The start of 2026 brings a brand new race season and a brand new three-year WorldTour cycle, which brings new teams to the cycling top flight and, in turn, new bikes and tech.

Welcome to our Women's WorldTour bike and equipment guide for 2026. Like our mens WorldTour guide, this is a comprehensive breakdown of the bikes, components and kit that each of the fourteen women's WorldTour squads will use this year.

Cannondale has joined the Women's WorldTour thanks to the promotion of EF Education Oatly, providing a nice symmetry with the men's squad, which has existed in the mens top tier for many years.

Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team and the Roland Cycling Team leave the Women's WorldTour, which signals the departure of both Orbea and Pinarello from the peloton.

There have been some component changes, a major one is EF Education's switch from Shimano to SRAM equipment, which, as mentioned in the men's guide, hasn't been made official yet, but we have seen team images online of SRAM-equipped bikes.

We have also tested a range of bikes and wheelsets this year that raced at the WorldTour level as part of our CN Labs independent aero testing; have a look if you're curious to see whether the real results match up to the marketing hype.

Groupsets

SRAM and Shimano dominate the women's peloton (Image credit: Alex Broadway / Stringer)

For 2026, Shimano and SRAM have an even split between teams in the women's peloton, with seven teams apiece running the manufacturers' groupsets. EF Education Oatly's switch to SRAM Red AXS has levelled the score on that front.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Campagnolo currently does not support a Women's WorldTour squad, so like the men's WorldTour, there will be no Campagnolo in the bunch this year.

Womens teams and bikes

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Womens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2025 Team Bike Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers AG Insurance - Soudal Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Roval Castelli Specialized Specialized Garmin Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Canyon Ergon Canyon Hammerhead EF Education - Oatlyy Cannondale SRAM Red AXS Vision Assos Fizik Cannondale Wahoo FDJ United Suez Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Roval Gobik Specialized Roval Garmin Fenix-Premier Tech Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Shimano Alé Selle Italia Canyon Wahoo Human Powered Health Factor SRAM Red AXS Black Inc. Verge Sport Selle Italia Black Inc Wahoo Lidl - Trek Trek SRAM Red AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Trek / Bontrager Wahoo Liv - Alula - Jayco Liv Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cadex MAAP Giant Giant / Cadex Garmin Movistar Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin Picnic PostNL Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Ursus Nalini Prologo Lapierre Wahoo SD Worx-Protime Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Roval Specialized Specialized Specialized / Zipp Wahoo UAE Team ADQ Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Enve Pissei Prologo Colnago Wahoo Uno-X Mobility Ridley SRAM Red AXS DT Swiss Fusion Prologo Dare Garmin Visma - Lease a bike Cervelo SRAM Red AXS Reserve Nimbl Prologo Cervelo / FSA Garmin

(Image credit: AG Insurance Soudal)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized Turbo / Mondo

Specialized Turbo / Mondo Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized / Roval

: Specialized / Roval Computers: Garmin

AG Insurance-Soudal's package stays largely unchanged heading into the new season. Specialized provides the team with a comprehensive range of components from its portfolio. This means that the Tarmac SL8 frames, finishing kit, wheels, tyres, and saddles for some riders all come from the American brand and are split between Specialized and Roval branded products.

Like the men's squad, Castelli supplies the team kit, which this year has gained some green, becoming a little darker.

We like to include a few other interesting sponsors and partners, and Rocket Espresso is also listed as an official team partner, renowned for its high-end coffee machines. We wonder if each rider gets one to help keep morale high at home!

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Tyres: Schwalbe

Schwalbe Clothing: Canyon

Canyon Saddles: Ergon

Ergon Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Hammerhead

Things appear to be staying the same at Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto; nothing appears to have changed moving into 2026.

This means that the team's riders will continue to race on Canyon bikes fitted with SRAM Red AXS groupsets, Hammerhead Karoo computers, Zipp wheels, and Time pedals, making for a comprehensive SRAM component package, as Zipp, Hammerhead, and Time are owned by the American brand.

The team's race number holders will be supplied by K3 Pro Cycling, which provides a number of teams with neat race number holder mounts.

Continuing the premium coffee machine sponsorships flex, the team enjoy a partnership with La Marzocco coffee machines and Il Magistrale Cycling Coffee.

Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SuperSlice (TT)

Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Vision Metron RS

Vision Metron RS Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing: Assos

Assos Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Cannondale

Cannondale Computers: Wahoo

EF Education Oatly are a new addition to the Women's WorldTour ranks, having been promoted for the next three-year cycle.

The majority of this year's equipment change has taken place in the team for this year.

There has been a switch from Shimano to SRAM groupsets, and the squad has also welcomed Assos as a race kit sponsor, replacing Rapha, which had supplied the team for many years.

Reigning Women's World Road Race champion Magdeleine Vallieres also rides for the team, so we will be on the lookout for a custom-painted rainbow Cannondale Supersix when the season kicks off.

Bikes: Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL8

Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL8 Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels: Roval

Roval Tyres: Continental GP5000

Continental GP5000 Clothing: Gobik / Nike

Gobik / Nike Saddles: Specialized

Specialized Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval

Specialized / Roval Computers: Garmin

It's business as usual at FDJ United - Suez; their equipment package is also staying exactly the same as last year.

Like the majority of other Specialised-sponsored teams, they will use S-Works Tarmac SL8 frames and Roval finishing kits and wheels, but crucially seems to be using Continental tyres, not Specialized Turbo models, which are usually ridden by Specialised-sponsored teams; we have reached out to Specialized to enquire about this.

The team also counts Nike as an official "lifestyle apparel supplier". The squad announced a partnership with the team in early 2025 that continues to run.

The team enjoys Nespresso as an official partner. This isn't quite Rocket or La Marzocco, but it no doubt provides a very welcome boost on the team bus!

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR Clothing: Alé

Alé Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: Canyon

Canyon Computers: Wahoo

The key change here is regarding sponsors and names, with Premier Tech coming onboard for 2026 and replacing Deceuninck as the team's headline co-sponsor.

Aside from that, things look to be staying exactly the same at Fenix-Premier Tech for 2026. As far as we can tell, Canyon will remain in place as a bike sponsor, and the team will race on the Aeroad or Ultimate models. Though it must be said, more riders than ever seem to just be plumping for the more aero Aeroad model for all-round racing.

The team will also continue to use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels this year. Tyres are from Pirelli, and are the P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR models.

One supplier change we have found is the addition of Sanday cherry juice as a new partnership. Cherry juice is widely used in professional cycling for its recovery-boosting properties. The new partnership was announced in early January 2026.

Human Powered Health swap Felt for Factor this year (Image credit: Human Powered Health)

Bikes: Factor Ostro VAM and O2 VAM

Factor Ostro VAM and O2 VAM Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Black Inc.

Black Inc. Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing: Verge Sport / Velotoze

Verge Sport / Velotoze Saddles: TBC

TBC Finishing Kit: Black Inc

Black Inc Computers: Wahoo

Human Powered Health continue to race on Factor bikes for the 2026 season. They have been able to choose between Ostro VAM and the 02 Vam models until now. However, with the launch of the radical and UCI legal Factor ONE aero bike, they could be seen on that very radical machine too.

The team will also use SRAM Red AXS groupsets, Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres and Black Inc. wheels. One change has been made for this year regarding the race kit - the team have switched to Verge Sport race kit from Colorado-based company Pactimo for 2026.

Ice Legs is also listed as a technical partner of the team. The brand supplies portable leg covers that can be filled with cold gel packs to replicate the recovery benefits of an ice bath.

Lidl Trek

Will we see more special Trek paint jobs in 2024? (Image credit: Trek bikes)

Bikes: Trek Madone, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

Trek Madone, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels: Bontrager RSL

Bontrager RSL Tyres: Pirelli P Zero

Pirelli P Zero Clothing: Santini

Santini Saddles: Bontrager

Bontrager Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

At the risk of sounding like a broken record by this point, most things appear to be staying the same for Lidl-Trek for 2026

The team recently released images of their new kit and bike design, but the familiar blue, yellow and red colours remain.

On the bike front, the team will continue with the Trek Madone. The 8th-gen Madone, launched in 2024, was claimed to be as light as the now-discontinued Emonda, and as aero as the old Madone (with aero bottles fitted).

In early December, the team announced a new multi-year partnership with Gatorade. This marks the end of a 12-year absence from pro cycling for Gatorade. The American brand will apparently provide personalised hydration strategies from the brand's sports science institute. No doubt a Gatorade team bottle will make a nice souvenir for fans at the side of the road in races this year.

Red and purple feature in the teams 2024 jersey design (Image credit: MAAP)

Bikes: Liv Langma, Enviliv, Avow (TT)

Liv Langma, Enviliv, Avow (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Wheels: Cadex 36/5

Cadex 36/5 Tyres: Cadex Aero Cotton

Cadex Aero Cotton Clothing: MAAP

MAAP Saddles: Liv / CADEX

Liv / CADEX Finishing Kit: Liv

Liv Computers: Garmin

Liv - Alula - Jayco riders will stand out next year in the eye-catching new MAAP kit they get to wear. The kit first arrived last year, and seems to draw positive comments generally. An updated version has recently been released by MAAP. The team's new skinsuit is said to boost aerodynamic performance and increase airflow.

Equipment-wise, everything is staying the same for the team, which will continue to race on Liv frames fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and a smattering of components from Liv/Giant and the brand's in-house component brand Cadex.

The team also has a partnership with Premax, which makes performance skincare products such as sunscreen and chamois cream.

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT)

Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Zipp

Zipp Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: Canyon / Lizard Skins

Canyon / Lizard Skins Computers: Garmin

Like the men's squad, things seem to be staying pretty much the same for the Movistar team for 2026. This means the continued use of the team's sponsor brands, which have been in place for many years.

The team use Canyon's bikes, SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

The team also uses 226ERS nutrition products, a Spanish sports nutrition company.

Team Picnic PostNL

Bikes: Lapierre Xelius DRS, Aerostorm DRS TT

Lapierre Xelius DRS, Aerostorm DRS TT Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels: Ursus

Ursus Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing: Nalini

Nalini Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Lapierre

Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

After a lot of change last year when Team Picnic PostNL was renamed and switched from Scott to Lapierre bikes, things are now a lot calmer moving into 2026.

The team's website is under construction, and as of yet no official images of team bikes have been released, but it looks like the squad will continue to race on Lapierre Xelius DRS road bikes.

The rest of the team componentry will remain the same, and we understand team sponsor Ursus has a new wheelset in the works for this year, which the team should race on.

The team also has a partnership with IZI Body Cooling, a company that produces cooling wear which riders can use to manage core temperatures in hot racing and training conditions.

(Image credit: Team SD Worx Protime)

Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT)

Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Roval

Roval Tyres: Specialized Turbo

Specialized Turbo Clothing: Specialized

Specialized Saddles: Specialized

Specialized Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval

Specialized / Roval Computers: Garmin

Team SD Worx Protime has a deal with Specialized that runs through to 2028. The squad, like several others, enjoys the full Specialized treatment, with finishing kit, wheels, tyres, saddle and clothing all being provided by the brand.

The team races on the S-Works Tarmac SL8 machine, like several other mens and women's WorldTour squads. Roval, Specialized's in-house wheel and component brand, then provides the majority of the other components.

UAE Team ADQ will have access to the radical new Colnago Y1Rs (Image credit: UAE Team ADQ)

Bikes: Colnago Y1RS, V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

Colnago Y1RS, V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels: Enve

Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT TR

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT TR Clothing: Pissei

Pissei Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: Colnago

Colnago Computers: Wahoo

UAE Team ADQ, like the men's squad, race on the hyper aero Colnago Y1Rs race bike, as well as the more forgiving Colnago V5Rs.

At present, all equipment seems to be staying the same for the team aside from the new Colnago bike; the team use Dura-Ace equipment, Enve wheels, Continental tyres and Wahoo computers. Like the men's squad, the team welcomed Shimano as an official partner for 2025 onwards, meaning the Japanese brand will supply all componentry.

Concerningly, the team also seems to have parted ways with its cheese sponsor, Parmigiano Reggiano, which had been listed as a sponsor on the team's website for the past couple of years. We can find no sign of the brand this year.

However, the team is partnered with Mokador, an Italian coffee roaster, which hopefully ensures quality espresso is always on hand pre-race.

(Image credit: Instagram: Uno X Team)

Bikes : Ridley Noah FAST 3.0

: Ridley Noah FAST 3.0 Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Tyres: Continental GP5000 STR / TT / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 STR / TT / Aero 111 Clothing : Fusion

: Fusion Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Ridley

: Ridley Computers: Garmin

The Uno-X Mobility women's team has an equipment package that mirrors the men's squad.

The key change for the 2026 season is the teams' switch from Shimano to SRAM equipment; they will now use SRAM Red AXS groupsets moving forward.

Aside from the groupset switch, the team will still use Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 frames, DT Swiss wheels and Continental tyres. They are also supported by CeramicSpeed, so expect to see at least some bling bottom brackets.

SRAMBikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels: Reserve

Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Nimbl

: Nimbl Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA

Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Team Visma - Lease a Bike now possesses an established stable of equipment that has seen the team enjoy plenty of success. The package remains largely the same moving into 2026.

The team races on Cervélo S5 and R5 machines depending on the terrain, fitted with Reserve wheels, SRAM Red AXS equipment and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

Interestingly, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot the reigning Tour de France Femmes Champion, used the less aero and lighter R5 model a lot last July, a sign that aero doesn't always trump light weight.

The team's race kit will be provided by Nimbl this year, the Italian brand that also supplies the team's cycling shoes.