Cresting the Koppenberg with leaders 'gave me a few goosebumps' – Zoe Bäckstedt impresses with fifth in Tour of Flanders

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21-year-old Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider returns with top result

British Zoe Backstedt of Canyon-SRAM pictured in action during the women&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; UCI WorldTour one day cycling race, 164,1 km with start and finish in Oudenaarde, Sunday 05 April 2026.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Zoe Backstedt (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Zoe Backstedt won the junior women's Tour of Flanders. The following year saw her start the elite race for the first time, finishing five minutes down in 56th place. For the last two seasons, she has passed on the Flemish classic to focus on Paris-Roubaix, but lined up again on Sunday and surprised herself with a fifth place – and with how much fun she had in the race.

"I really didn't expect to be in that front group up over those climbs. I wasn't quite there after Kwaremont, but to be in that second group with a few Flanders titles to their names in that group [three for Lotte Kopecky, two for Elisa Longo Borghini], I'm super happy, and I couldn't have asked for much more. I had a great day. It was just fun," said Backstedt after the race.

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After the climbs, the Welsh woman was part of a chase group of five trying to reel in Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech), who ended up sprinting for second place behind solo winner Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez).

In the sprint, Backstedt came alongside Kopecky on the final metres but just lost out on fourth place. Nevertheless, the result is a boost to her ahead of the highlight of her spring campaign, Paris-Roubaix Femmes – a race where her father won the men's edition in 2004.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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