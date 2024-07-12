Giro d'Italia Women: Lippert beats Edwards to stage 6 victory
Magnaldi rounds out podium in Chieti as Longo Borghini defends maglia rosa in Chieti
Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Women in the sprint of a breakaway group, beating Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) to the line in Chieti.
Four riders got away when a crash on the descent from the Penne climb opened a gap behind them with 40km to run. The quartet kept going, building an advantage of 2:40 minutes by the start of the finishing climb into Chieti.
Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) lost contact halfway up the finishing climb, leaving three riders up front. Although the peloton closed most of the gap, 21 seconds remained for the three frontrunners who sprinted for the victory in Chieti where Lippert was the strongest.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) replied to an acceleration by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on the climb and won the sprint of a very reduced peloton to finish fourth and defend her overall lead.
"It's amazing. I had such a hard start [to the race], and it means so much to me. I'm so happy and relieved, this is for everyone who kept on believing in me and helped me in the long process," said Lippert after the stage.
"I had time to dream about it in the breakaway, and I kept on dreaming. There was a lot of mental strength also today. It was the plan to be in the breakaway and give me the chance.
"We knew it was a good parcours for me, also with the heat – normally I have no big problems, but today was next level. I was looking for it all the time, and I was in the right move."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
