Giro d'Italia Women: Lippert beats Edwards to stage 6 victory

Image 1 of 11 Liane Lippert (Movistar) triumphed from a four-rider breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Movistar in the peloton early on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Elizabeth Deignan (Lidl-Trek) leading the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images) The four-woman break went clear with 40km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images) Longo Borghini shepherded by teammate Gaia Realini (Image credit: Getty Images) Lippert drives the breakaway move (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky (right) goes on the atack late on (Image credit: Getty Images) Longo Borghini led home the GC favourites group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Women in the sprint of a breakaway group, beating Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) to the line in Chieti.

Four riders got away when a crash on the descent from the Penne climb opened a gap behind them with 40km to run. The quartet kept going, building an advantage of 2:40 minutes by the start of the finishing climb into Chieti.

Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) lost contact halfway up the finishing climb, leaving three riders up front. Although the peloton closed most of the gap, 21 seconds remained for the three frontrunners who sprinted for the victory in Chieti where Lippert was the strongest.



Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) replied to an acceleration by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on the climb and won the sprint of a very reduced peloton to finish fourth and defend her overall lead.

"It's amazing. I had such a hard start [to the race], and it means so much to me. I'm so happy and relieved, this is for everyone who kept on believing in me and helped me in the long process," said Lippert after the stage.

"I had time to dream about it in the breakaway, and I kept on dreaming. There was a lot of mental strength also today. It was the plan to be in the breakaway and give me the chance.

"We knew it was a good parcours for me, also with the heat – normally I have no big problems, but today was next level. I was looking for it all the time, and I was in the right move."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling