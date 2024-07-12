Giro d'Italia Women: Lippert beats Edwards to stage 6 victory

Magnaldi rounds out podium in Chieti as Longo Borghini defends maglia rosa in Chieti

Liane Lippert (Movistar) triumphed from a four-rider breakaway on stage 6(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Women in the sprint of a breakaway group, beating Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) to the line in Chieti.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

