Giro d'Italia Women: Clara Emond takes first pro win with stunning solo effort on stage 4

By
published

Paladin second, Uttrup Ludwig third on uphill finish to Urbino as Longo Borghini defends pink again from Kopecky

Image 1 of 13
Clara Emond wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women
Clara Emond wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Emond (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women, 17 seconds ahead of Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) and 20 seconds ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

