'If I race with instinct, then I can get a good result' – Refreshed Ruth Edwards returns to Giro d'Italia Women

After Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour win, American eyes more opportunities in Italy

Sixth months into her comeback season in the pro ranks, Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) is lining up for her first Giro d’Italia Women in three years with boosted confidence, a refreshed mindset, and form that looks promising for some good results in Italy.

After starting her season early in Australia, Edwards packed in a busy spring schedule but has just returned from a two-month block at home in the United States, which saw her recover and regroup ahead of the second part of the season.

Matilda Price

Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.