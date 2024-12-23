Women's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2025?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews 2025 Women's WorldTour bike guide. This guide will provide a full rundown of all the bikes, kit and tech being raced in the womens peloton for the 2025 season. If you've not checked it out already we also have a tandem guide to the 2025 Men's WorldTour bikes

Swipe to scroll horizontally
At a glance: Womens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2025
TeamBikeGroupsetWheels ClothingSaddlesFinishing Kit Computers
AG Insurance - Soudal TeamSpecializedShimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedRoval CastelliSpecialized SpecializedGarmin
Canyon//SRAM ZondacryptoCanyonSRAM Red AXSZipp CanyonErgonCanyonHammerhead
Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling TeamOrbeaShimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedOQUOAléFizik FSAWahoo
FDJ - SUEZ SpecializedShimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedRovalGobikSpecialized Specialized / Roval Garmin
Fenix-DeceuninckCanyonShimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedShimanoAléSelle ItaliaCanyon Wahoo
Human Powered HealthFactorSRAM Red AXSBlack IncPactimo Selle Italia Black Inc Wahoo
Lidl - TrekTrek SRAM Red AXSBontrager SantiniBontrager Trek / Bontrager Wahoo
Liv - Alula - JaycoLiv Shimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedCadex MAAPGiant Giant / Cadex Garmin
Movistar Team CanyonSRAM Red AXSZipp Gobik Fizik CanyonGarmin
Roland Cycling TeamPinarello Shimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedVisionQ36.5Selle Italia Pinarello / MOSTGarmin
Team Picnic Post NL Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedUrsusNalini PrologoLapierreWahoo
Team SD Worx-ProtimeSpecialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedRoval SpecializedSpecializedSpecialized / Zipp Wahoo
Team Visma | Lease a bike Cervelo SRAM Red AXSReserve TBCPrologoCervelo / FSA Garmin
UAE Team ADQ Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedEnve PisseiPrologoColnago Wahoo
Uno-X MobilityRidleyShimano Dura-Ace 12 SpeedDT Swiss FusionPrologoDare Garmin
