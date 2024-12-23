Women's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2025?

Years Gone By (Image credit: Getty Images:Bas Czerwinski / Stringer) WorldTour bikes 2024

WorldTour bikes 2023

Welcome to the Cyclingnews 2025 Women's WorldTour bike guide. This guide will provide a full rundown of all the bikes, kit and tech being raced in the womens peloton for the 2025 season. If you've not checked it out already we also have a tandem guide to the 2025 Men's WorldTour bikes.

There will be a handful of changes regarding bikes, equipment, and clothing in the women's peloton, but otherwise, most teams will retain their existing sponsors for 2025. There have been two bike sponsor changes so far with FDJ Suez switching from Lapierre to Specialized and Team Picnic PostNL moving onto Lapierre from Scott machines.

There are some eye-catching new kit designs, which you can look at in our pro cycling team kit guide to stay on top of all of the new and updated team kit designs.

We've included all that we know so far, though if any kit changes are in the pipeline they will probably be announced at team launches which will come thick and fast over the first couple of weeks of the new year. We will be constantly updating this guide as new news is announced.

We have also tested several bikes and wheelsets this year that raced at WorldTour level as part of our CN Labs independent aero testing. Have a look at these pieces if you want to see how certain equipment fared in our own independent testing.

Wind tunnel tested: Superbikes

Wind tunnel tested: Road bike wheelsets

Lab tested: Which road bike tyres are the fastest?

Will we see world champion Lotte Kopecky on a rainbow bike in in 2025? (Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes

The majority of the 15 women's WorldTour teams will continue to use the same race bikes in 2025.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, we only know of three bike and or frame changes for the new season. The first of which is at FDJ-Suez as the team welcomes new star signing Demi Vollering to its ranks this winter. The team will switch bike brands from Lapierre to Specialized, specifically the S-Works Tarmac SL8 model. We don't know for certain, but it's probably fair to assume that Vollering's contract and Specialized's involvement were linked.

The second change is at the newly renamed Team Picnic PostNL team who, like the men's squad, will switch from Scott to Lapierre bikes for next season. Specifically the Xelius DRS model which was launched in October and the Aerostorm DRS TT bike.

Finally, team Uno-X is set to swap Dare bikes for Ridley models for next year, but at this point we don't officially know what the new bike package will look like. A new Ridley aero bike has been spotted online several times over the past few months but has not yet been officially launched.

Clothing

Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto's new jersey is eye catching! (Image credit: Pohlmann_photo/Canyon-SRAM)

The talk of the town at the moment is Liv - Alula - Jayco's new clothing partnership with Australian brand MAAP, replacing Alé as the teams official kit provider. The eye-catching grey and purple kit certainly draws attention and brings a fresh look to the peloton.

Like the men's team, Visma Lease a Bike will also finish its partnership with kit provider Agu on January 1st. A new provider has not been announced yet, but we understand the team is interested in producing its own kit.

Uno X are also changing clothing providers, moving from Bio Racer to Danish brand Fusion, with its aerodynamic zipperless jersey we recently covered, although the team riders will race in skinsuits the majority of the time.

Groupsets

SRAM and Shimano dominate the women's peloton (Image credit: Getty: Tim de Waele)

No teams will be swapping groupset suppliers in 2025. Sram and Shimano make up the women's WorldTour peloton, 9 teams ride on Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets whilst six are on Sram Red AXS, more than the men's WorldTour interestingly. Campagnolo currently does not support a women's WorldTour squad.

Womens teams and bikes

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Womens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2025 Team Bike Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers AG Insurance - Soudal Team Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Castelli Specialized Specialized Garmin Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Canyon Ergon Canyon Hammerhead Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team Orbea Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed OQUO Alé Fizik FSA Wahoo FDJ - SUEZ Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Gobik Specialized Specialized / Roval Garmin Fenix-Deceuninck Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Alé Selle Italia Canyon Wahoo Human Powered Health Factor SRAM Red AXS Black Inc Pactimo Selle Italia Black Inc Wahoo Lidl - Trek Trek SRAM Red AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Trek / Bontrager Wahoo Liv - Alula - Jayco Liv Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Cadex MAAP Giant Giant / Cadex Garmin Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin Roland Cycling Team Pinarello Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Vision Q36.5 Selle Italia Pinarello / MOST Garmin Team Picnic Post NL Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Ursus Nalini Prologo Lapierre Wahoo Team SD Worx-Protime Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Specialized Specialized Specialized / Zipp Wahoo Team Visma | Lease a bike Cervelo SRAM Red AXS Reserve TBC Prologo Cervelo / FSA Garmin UAE Team ADQ Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Enve Pissei Prologo Colnago Wahoo Uno-X Mobility Ridley Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed DT Swiss Fusion Prologo Dare Garmin

(Image credit: Instagram: aginsurancesoudal)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized Turbo / Mondo

Specialized Turbo / Mondo Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized / Roval

: Specialized / Roval Computers: Garmin

AG Insurance-Soudal's package stays largely unchanged heading into the new season. Specialized provides the team with a comprehensive range of components from its portfolio. This means that the Tarmac SL8 frames, finishing kit, wheels, tyres and saddles for some riders all come from the American brand.

Like the men's squad, Castelli supplies the team kit, which is a little lighter this year, and some extra white paint also features on the Tarmac frame itself.

Rocket Espresso is also listed as an official team partner, renowned for its high end coffee machines, we wonder if each rider gets one to help keep morale high at home!

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Tyres: Schwalbe

Schwalbe Clothing: Canyon

Canyon Saddles: Ergon

Ergon Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Hammerhead

Canyon Sram gained a new co-title partner for 2025 in the form of Zondacrypto, a cryptocurrency exchange marketplace. The deal will run for the next three years.

The team told us 'business as usual' when it comes to equipment. This means they will continue to race on Canyon bikes fitted with SRAM Red AXS groupsets Hammerhead Karoo computers, Zipp wheels, and Time pedals. Making for a comprehensive SRAM component package as Zipp, Hammerhead, and Time are owned by the American brand.

The team's race number holders will be supplied by K3 Pro Cycling which provide a number of teams with neat race number holder mounts.

Continuing the premium coffee machine sponsorships flex, the team enjoy a partnership with La Marzocco coffee machines, now that is a nice sponsor to have for athletes with a high caffeine consumption.

(Image credit: Instagram:Ceratizit _wnt)

Bikes: Orbea

Orbea Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Wheels: OQUO

OQUO Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / N.EXT

Vittoria Corsa Pro / N.EXT Clothing: Alé

Alé Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: FSA

FSA Computers: Wahoo (power meter, pedals)

Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team has confirmed that the team's equipment package is staying the same for 2025. The team races on Orbea bikes and Orbea in-house wheel brand OQUO.

The rest of the package is comprised of Dura-Ace groupsets, Vittoria tyres, and FSA finishing kit.

Ceratizit is another team which also makes use of the Core temperature sensor, which lots of teams use to log data and inform heat training and racing strategies.

(Image credit: FDJ Suez)

Bikes: Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL8

Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL8 Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Roval

Roval Tyres: Continental GP5000

Continental GP5000 Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Specialized

Specialized Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval

Specialized / Roval Computers: Wahoo

FDJ Suez is host to some sizeable changes this winter, and heading into the new season the team will be racing on a brand new bike as they swap Lapierre Specialized.

Like the majority of other Specialized sponsored teams, the team will use Roval finishing kits and wheels, but crucially seem to be using Continental tyres, not Specialized Turbo models which are usually ridden by Specialized sponsored teams; we have reached out to Specialized to enquire about this.

The team enjoys Nespresso as an official partner. This isn't quite Rocket or La Marzocco but it no doubt provides a very welcome boost on the team bus!

(Image credit: Instagram: Fenix-Deceuninck)

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing: Alé

Alé Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: Canyon

Canyon Computers: Wahoo

Things look to be staying exactly the same at Fenix-Deceunick for 2025. As far as we can tell at the moment, Canyon will remain in place as a bike sponsor and the team will race on the Aeroad or Ultimate models like the Alpecin-Deceuninck men's squad. Though it must be said, more riders than ever seem to just be plumping for the more aero Aeroad model for all-round racing.

The team will also continue to use Shimano groupsets and wheels this year. Tyres are from Vittoria and are the Corsa Pro model.

In late December the team announced a long-term cycling kit deal with Alé, replacing old supplier Vermarc for 2025 and beyond. The team will race in three different switchout kits during the 2025 season.

Human Powered Health swap Felt for Factor this year (Image credit: Oskar Scarsbrook / Human Powered Health Cycling))

Bikes: Factor Ostro VAM and O2 VAM

Factor Ostro VAM and O2 VAM Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Black Inc

Black Inc Tyres: Goodyear

Goodyear Clothing: Pactimo

Pactimo Saddles: N/A

N/A Finishing Kit: Black Inc

Black Inc Computers: Wahoo

Human Powered Health raced on Factor bikes for the 2024 season and will continue to do so in 2025. They will be able to choose between Ostro VAM and 02 Vam models.

The team will also use Sram Red AXS groupsets, Goodyear tyres and Black Inc. wheels. Colorado-based company Pactimo will also supply the team clothing.

Ice Legs is also listed as a technical partner of the team. The brand supplies portable leg covers that can be filled with cold gel packs to replicate the recovery benefits of an ice bath.

Lidl Trek

Will we see more special Trek paint jobs in 2024? (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

Bikes: Trek Madone, Domane, Emonda, Speed Concept (TT)

Trek Madone, Domane, Emonda, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels: Bontrager RSL

Bontrager RSL Tyres: Pirelli P Zero

Pirelli P Zero Clothing: Santini

Santini Saddles: Bontrager

Bontrager Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

At the risk of sounding like a broken record by this point, most things appear to be staying the same for Lidl-Trek for 2025.

The team recently released images of their new kit design (pictured above) but the familiar blue, yellow and red colours remain.

On the bike front the team will continue with the Trek Madone; Trek discontinued the lightweight Emonda machine this year as it no longer commanded a place in the Trek lineup. The new 8th gen Madone, launched in June, was claimed to be as light as the Emonda and as aero as the old Madone (with aero bottles).

The team also switched to the new Sram Red AXS groupset in May this year when it was released.

Red and purple feature in the teams 2024 jersey design (Image credit: MAAP)

Bikes: Liv Langma, Enviliv, Avow (TT)

Liv Langma, Enviliv, Avow (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano Dura-Ace Wheels: Cadex 36/5

Cadex 36/5 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing: MAAP

MAAP Saddles: Liv / CADEX

Liv / CADEX Finishing Kit: Liv

Liv Computers: Garmin

Liv - Alula - Jayco riders will stand out next year in the eye catching new MAAP kit they have to wear. The Purple and grey kit will be easily recognisable by fans and race commentators alike.

Equipment wise, everything is staying the same for the team who will continue to race on Liv frames fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and a smattering of components from Liv/Giant in-house brand Cadex.

The team also has a partnership with Premax which makes performance skincare products such as sunscreen and chamois cream.

(Image credit: Gobik)

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT)

Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Zipp

Zipp Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: Canyon / Lizard Skins

Canyon / Lizard Skins Computers: Garmin

Like the men's squad, things seem to be staying pretty much the same for the Movistar team for 2025. This means the continued use of Canyon's bikes, SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

The team also recently shared its new kit design for 2025 with a largely white jersey that looks clean and crisp.

The team also uses 226ERS nutrition products, a Spanish based sports nutrition company.

Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F

Pinarello Dogma F Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Vision

Vision Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing: Q36.5

Q36.5 Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: MOST

MOST Computers: Hammerhead

The Roland Cycling Team will race on Pinarello bikes again for the 2025 race season and will race on the Dogma F model.

The team's bikes are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision wheels and Continental tyres. Clothing is provided by Q36.5.

Pinarello Dogma F in-depth review



Team Picnic PostNL

(Image credit: Team Picnic PostNL)

Bikes: Lapierre Xelius DRS, Aerostorm DRS TT

Lapierre Xelius DRS, Aerostorm DRS TT Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Ursus

Ursus Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing: Nalini

Nalini Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Lapierre

Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

There is quite a lot of change at the renamed Team Picnic PostNL for 2025. First off, like the men's squad, the team's name has changed from DSM-Firmenich PostNL to Picnic PostNL. New sponsor Picnic runs a supermarket delivery business.

The team will switch from Scott to Lapierre bikes for 2025. This means Lapierre will remain in the women's peloton after the FDJ Suez switch to Specialized.

The rest of the team componentry will remain the same, apart from wheels, the team will switch from Shimano Dura-Ace wheels to Ursus for the new season.

The team also has a partnership with IZI Body Cooling, a company that produces cooling wear which riders can use to manage core temperatures in hot racing and training conditions.

Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT)

Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Roval

Roval Tyres: Specialized Turbo

Specialized Turbo Clothing: Specialized

Specialized Saddles: Specialized

Specialized Finishing Kit: Specialized / Sram

Specialized / Sram Computers: Wahoo

Team SD Worx Protime has a deal with Specialized that runs through to 2028.

The squad, like several others, enjoys the full Specialized treatment, with finishing kit, wheels, tyres, saddle and clothing being provided by the brand.

Lotte Kopckey managed to defend her world road race championship in 2024, we haven't seen images of her 2025 race bike yet, but will keep our eyes peeled for a custom-painted rainbow bike or special kit.

Bikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset: Sram Red AXS

Sram Red AXS Wheels: Reserve

Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : TBC

: TBC Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA

Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Team Visma - Lease a Bike now possesses an established stable of equipment that has seen the team enjoy plenty of success. The package remains largely the same moving into 2025.

The team races on Cervélo S5 and R5 machines depending on the terrain, fitted with Reserve wheels, Sram Red AXS equipment and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

The team's saddle provider will also change next year. The team's riders will need to test and choose their preferred Prologo saddles as they say goodbye to Fizik.

The team will also end the partnership it has enjoyed with kit supplier Agu on January 1st. However, we are yet to learn who the team's new kit supplier will be.

UAE Team ADQ will have access to the radical new Colnago Y1Rs (Image credit: Colnago)

Bikes: Colnago Y1RS, V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

Colnago Y1RS, V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Enve

Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing: Pissei

Pissei Saddles: TBC

TBC Finishing Kit: Colnago

Colnago Computers: Wahoo

UAE Team ADQ like the men's squad will have access to the new, hyper aero Colnago Y1Rs race bike that launched recently. We haven't seen as much media coverage from the women's team during the off-season, but It won't be long now though before we see if there is a wholesale jump to the new aero machine in races or whether some riders will still prefer to use the lighter V4Rs.

At present, all equipment seems to be staying the same for the team aside from the new Colnago bike, the team use Dura-Ace equipment, Enve wheels, Continental tyres and Wahoo computers. Like the men's squad, the team also welcome Shimano as an official partner for 2025, meaning the Japanese brand will supply all componentry.

Like last year, the team also seems to have retained a cheese sponsor. Parmigiano Reggiano is listed as a sponsor on the team's website. At least the squad knows its Parmigiano will be plentiful and of high quality whenever it is on the dinner table.

(Image credit: Instagram: Uno X Team)

Bikes : Ridley - TBC

: Ridley - TBC Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One

Schwalbe Pro One Clothing : Fusion

: Fusion Saddles : Shimano Pro

: Shimano Pro Finishing Kit : Dare

: Dare Computers: Garmin

The Uno-X Mobility women's team will be welcoming at least two new partners for 2025. The team will swap from Dare bikes to Ridley machines, though we don't currently know which Ridley models will be used. We have seen riders from the women's team on the unknown Ridley bike that has been spotted in the wild a few times.

The team also has a new kit sponsor in the form of the Danish brand Fusion, which will also provide the team with a zipperless jersey option.

We aren't certain what the rest of the team's equipment package will look like right now, although we have seen images of riders on new Ridley bikes that appear to have much of the same Shimano and DT Swiss equipment that they have been using.