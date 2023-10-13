2024 Giro Donne becomes Giro d'Italia Women, route presentation delayed

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the pink jersey of the race leader at the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne on stage 8

The Giro d'Italia Donne will officially be known as the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024, with new race organiser RCS Sport determined to relaunch the race after years of decline and lacklustre organisation.

The Giro d'Italia Women will be officially launched on Friday alongside the full route presentation of the 2024 men's Giro d'Italia. However Cyclingnews understands that the route presentation of the Giro d'Italia Women has been delayed by a few weeks due to late changes to race route design. Full details are expected before the end of the year, with RCS Sport already creating the official website for the race.

RCS Sport took over the race's organisation for 2024 after the Milan-based organiser emerged as the only contender in the Italian Cycling Federation's complex bidding process.

The Italian media conglomerate is set to organise the Giro d'Italia Women for a five-year term, taking over from PMG Sport/Starlight, who ran the race from 2021 to 2023.

RCS Sport instigated the name change and will reveal a spectacular new winner's trophy and perhaps hint at other details of the race on Friday, without revealing the full race route.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will changes dates, moving further into July and held July 7-14, once again overlapping with the men's Tour de France., while the Tour de France Femmes will move to August, after the Paris Olympic Games.

The Giro d'Italia Women will be reduced in length, running for eight stages, following on from nine days in 2023 and 10 days in previous years.

Despite full route details not coming at the same time as the men's race this year, the arrival of RCS Sport is expected to spark an improvement in the general race organisation. Last year limited route details were only revealed in May, with a last-minute solution found to ensure live television coverage.

Former race organiser Giuseppe Rivolta, who ran the women's Giro for 18 years, has previously praised the decision to award organisational rights to RCS Sport.

"Roberto Ruini arrived in 2021 with Starlight and was able to put together two beautiful editions. And from next year, with RCS Sport, the race will be in excellent hands," Rivolta said.

"They are the best prepared, the facts say so, not just me. Now I can feel relaxed because the Giro Donne can stand on its own two feet."