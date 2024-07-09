Giro d'Italia Women: Niamh Fisher-Black wins stage 3 summit finish, Longo Borghini holds onto pink
Lotte Kopecky takes second for SD Worx-Protime 1-2, Juliette Labous third in Toano
Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, finishing atop a 12.5km climb to Toano. The New Zealander bridged to Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) with 1.7km to go and then left the Spaniard behind on the steep final kilometre to win the stage.
Six seconds later, her teammate Lotte Kopecky finished second ahead of Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Maglia Rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) who defended the overall lead. She is now 13 seconds ahead of Kopecky and 25 seconds ahead of Labous.
“Unbelievable. It’s been a rough couple of weeks, but I had a good feeling coming into the Giro. Something about this stage spoke to me,” said Fisher-Black, overjoyed with her victory.
More to come...
Results
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
