Giro d'Italia Women: Niamh Fisher-Black wins stage 3 summit finish, Longo Borghini holds onto pink

Image 1 of 11 Niamh FIsher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky celebrates in second after watching teammate Fisher-Black win stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Roy on the attack during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Roy's time out in frton ends as she is reeled back in by the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The pink jersey of Elisa Longo Borghini standing out well in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Elena Pirrone bridging across to the solo attack of Sarah Roy (Image credit: Getty Images) Talented young climber Gaia Realini on the way back from a rear wheel change (Image credit: Getty Images) Jade Wiel on solo attack earlier on stage 3 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Barbara Guarischi got going again after a small crash in the early phase of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Human Powered Health all in ice vests at the sweltering start in Sabbioneta (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand with an ice vest and ice lolly at the start of stage 3, showing just how hot it was (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, finishing atop a 12.5km climb to Toano. The New Zealander bridged to Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) with 1.7km to go and then left the Spaniard behind on the steep final kilometre to win the stage.

Six seconds later, her teammate Lotte Kopecky finished second ahead of Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Maglia Rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) who defended the overall lead. She is now 13 seconds ahead of Kopecky and 25 seconds ahead of Labous.

“Unbelievable. It’s been a rough couple of weeks, but I had a good feeling coming into the Giro. Something about this stage spoke to me,” said Fisher-Black, overjoyed with her victory.

Results

