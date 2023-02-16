Image 1 of 8 Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Criterium du Dauohiné (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the race at the Col de la Croix de Fer and wins stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) soloed to win on stage 6 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Jonas Vingegaard in the leader's jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mikkel Bjerg on the podium after winning the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Julian Alaphilippe celebrates winning stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Christophe Laporte made it two for three on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Christophe Laporte won the opening stage of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Date June 4-11, 2023 Distance 1,214,1km Start location Chambon-sur-Lac Finish location La Bastille Category UCI WorldTour Edition 75th Previous edition 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné Previous winner Primoz Roglic (jumbo-Visma)

Stage 1: The Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 started with heartbreak as Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) - the last man left of the day's breakaway - was caught within sight of the line. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint to take the first leader's jersey / As it happened

Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe won the uphill sprint on stage 2 in La Chaise-Dieu, powering past Richard Carapaz to take the stage. Laporte finished a close fourth to keep the race lead but ended tied on time with Alaphilippe. / As it happened

Stage 3: Christophe Laporte emerged victorious again on stage 3 to Le Coteau in an incident-filled day. Dylan Groenewegen and Sam Bennett were relegated for irregular sprinting behind Laporte, crashes plagued the race that was also halted by protesters, and Alaphilippe missed out on the time bonuses after a late puncture forced him to spend his energy chasing back to the peloton. / As it happened

Stage 4: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) was the somewhat surprise winner of the time trial, clocking a time of 37:28, 12 seconds faster than Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and taking the race lead over the defending Tour de France champion. / As it happened

Stage 5: Vingegaard swept into the overall lead on stage 5 with a searing attack on the seemingly innocuous category 3 Côte de Thésy. After jumping clear with Richard Carapaz (EF-EasyPost), Vingegaard powered to the line 31 seconds clear of the chasing bunch led home by Alaphilippe to leap to the top of the standings, 1:10 ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen). / As it happened

Stage 6: Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) claimed the victory on a day of stalemate among the overall contenders, beating breakaway companion Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies). Jonas Vingegaard retained his lead finishing among a first split in the peloton. O'Connor and Alaphilippe also made the split to keep the top 3 on GC the same. / As it happened

Stage 7: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to victory atop the Col de la Croix de Fer on stage 7 for a dominant performance at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Claiming the yellow jersey with victory on stage 5, the Dane held a 2:11 GC advantage over Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) with one day remaining in the Tour de France tune-up. / As it happened

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 8: A dominant Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sealed the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné, finishing second to stage winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) who attacked from the breakaway on the penultimate climb. After claiming the yellow jersey with victory on stage 5, the Dane finished with 2:23 over Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and 2:43 on Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team), the biggest winning margin at the Dauphiné in 20 years. / As it happened

Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 route

The organisers of the Critérium du Dauphiné have cooked up a next-level challenge for their Tour de France warm-up race in 2023. The route is just over 1,200km in total distance it isn't the longest edition but the final stages are uniquely difficult. From the new finish on the Col de la Croix de Fer and the Bastille of Grenoble, it will be a route to remember. (Read more)

Critérium du Dauphiné History

Jumbo-Visma utterly dominated the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné, winning the overall with Primož Roglič and second place overall with Jonas Vingegaard after the pair rode away to victory on the Plateau de Solaison. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) was next best in the overall standings.

Wout van Aert won the points classification and Jumbo-Visma claimed the best team classification and two stages, while Tobias Halland (Uno-X) showed his promise by winning the best young riders' classification.

The Critérium du Dauphiné has been a traditional form-check for the Tour de France since its inception in 1947. It was created by the newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré much like the Tour started out as an idea to boost circulation for l'Auto.

The race was originally known as the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, but after the newspaper ended as title sponsor and the Tour de France organisers ASO took over, it has been known by its current name.

Although the Dauphiné is considered a test for the Tour, only 10 riders have won both races in the same year. Chris Froome won both three times (2013, 2015, 2016) while Bernard Hinault did the double in 1979 and 1981.

The most victories in the Dauphiné by a single rider stands at three: Luis Ocana (1970, 1972, 1973), Bernard Hinault (1977, 1979, 1981), Charly Mottet (1987, 1989, 1992), and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016) are all tied for the record.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (CEDT) Finish time Jun 4, 2023 Stage 1 13:00 17:00 Jun 5, 2023 Stage 2 12:30 16:40 Jun 6, 2023 Stage 3 12:00 16:40 Jun 7, 2023 Stage 4 13:30 16:40 Jun 8, 2023 Stage 5 11:45 16:40 Jun 9, 2023 Stage 6 12:10 16:40 Jun 10, 2023 Stage 7 10:20 15:00 Jun 10, 2023 Stage 8 10:10 15:00

Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 teams