Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 live: A long day in the hills

Refresh

Remco Evenepoel logs 231km training ride with 4,335m of climbing ahead of Tour de Suisse Belgian rides 'Personalised Liege-Bastogne-Liège' including La Redoute (Image credit: Remco Evenepoel/Instagram)

The peloton is currently rolling through the neutral zone.

A look at the jersey wearers after stage 4... Porteurs de maillots après l’étape 4️⃣:Jersey wearers after stage 4️⃣:💛 @MaillotjauneLCL:🇩🇰@mikkelbbjerg💚 Maillot vert @WeLoveCyclingFR:🇫🇷@LAPORTEChristop🔵⚪️ Maillot à pois @auvergnerhalpes:🇫🇷@donavan_grondin👶 Maillot blanc @SavoieMontBlanc:🇩🇰@mikkelbbjerg… pic.twitter.com/XQUPtFteLdJune 7, 2023 See more

The neutral start was slightly delayed due to train traffic.

The stage should be one for the breakaway today.

The riders depart Cormoranche-sur-Saône.

The riders are about to roll out to start the neutral zone.

Jonas Vingegaard put a minute plus into all of his GC rivals barring Adam Yates, Ben O'Connor and Dani Martínez on Wednesday. The likes of David Gaudu, Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas, and Mikel Landa all lost over two minutes to the Dane. Vingegaard makes gains on Critérium du Dauphiné GC rivals in time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There's a long flat section to start the day. Just over 90km of flat roads before the hills begin.

Today's stage brings with it a slim chance of some GC action. There's a 3.6km, 8.8% climb at 15km from the finish line. 173km to go until the riders hit that, though.

And here's a look at the state of the general classification after the TT. Vingegaard in the driving seat having gained a lot of time on most of his GC rivals. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Here's a look at the stage result, with Bjerg and Vingegaard the best of the lot. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage 4 time trial saw Mikkel Bjerg take the win and the race lead. Read all about what happened on the stage here. (Image credit: Getty)

Today's stage kicks off in 20 minutes with a 20-minute ride through the neutral zone.

Here's a look at the map for today's stage. (Image credit: ASO)