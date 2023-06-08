Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 live: A long day in the hills

By Daniel Ostanek
published

The peloton tackles three categorised climbs on 191km stage to Salins-les-Bains

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

Situation

Remco Evenepoel's huge training ride on June 6, 2023

(Image credit: Remco Evenepoel/Instagram)

The peloton is currently rolling through the neutral zone.

A look at the jersey wearers after stage 4...

The neutral start was slightly delayed due to train traffic.

The stage should be one for the breakaway today.

The riders depart Cormoranche-sur-Saône.

The riders are about to roll out to start the neutral zone.

Jonas Vingegaard put a minute plus into all of his GC rivals barring Adam Yates, Ben O'Connor and Dani Martínez on Wednesday. The likes of David Gaudu, Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas, and Mikel Landa all lost over two minutes to the Dane.

Vingegaard makes gains on Critérium du Dauphiné GC rivals in time trial

JumboVismas Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard competes in the fourth stage of the 75th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race individual time trial 311km between Cours to Belmont de La Loire France on June 7 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There's a long flat section to start the day. Just over 90km of flat roads before the hills begin.

Today's stage brings with it a slim chance of some GC action. There's a 3.6km, 8.8% climb at 15km from the finish line. 173km to go until the riders hit that, though.

And here's a look at the state of the general classification after the TT. Vingegaard in the driving seat having gained a lot of time on most of his GC rivals.

Overall classification after stage 4 of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Here's a look at the stage result, with Bjerg and Vingegaard the best of the lot.

Stage 4 results 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage 4 time trial saw Mikkel Bjerg take the win and the race lead. Read all about what happened on the stage here.

Mikkel Bjerg in the lead of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné after winning stage 4

(Image credit: Getty)

Today's stage kicks off in 20 minutes with a 20-minute ride through the neutral zone.

Here's a look at the map for today's stage.

Criterium du Dauphine 2023 stage 5 map

(Image credit: ASO)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

