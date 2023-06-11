Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 8 live - Punchy mountain stage to finish the race

By Patrick Fletcher
published

All the action on the final stage of the race

ASO

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 8  (Image credit: ASO)

Refresh

Gaudu joins the leading trio, along with Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost), Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Dstny), Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies), Marco Brenner (Team DSM), Fabio Van den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan). 

David Gaudu (FDJ) goes on the attack. A big name but he's had a poor Dauphiné and is nearly seven minutes down on GC.

Campenaerts gets himself into an early move, with Franck Bonnamour (AG2R Citroën) and Martin Urianstad (Uno X).

We're off

The flag is waved and the final stage of the Dauphiné is underway. It should be a big battle for the breakaway given today's parcours.

Here was the start line a little earlier, Jonas Vingegaard in yellow alongside Victor Campenaerts who earned the polka-dots with his solo mountain breakaway yesterday.

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma Yellow Leader Jersey and Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Polka Dot Mountain Jersey prior to the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Stage 7 report, full standings, and plenty of nice mountain pics in the link below. 

Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard solos to victory atop Croix de Fer

Another stupidly early start today and the riders are already rolling. They're in the neutral zone now and racing should be underway shortly.

Good morning and welcome along to the final day of the Dauphiné!

We have a runaway leader but this stage still looks like a mouthwatering prospect, with a three-col finale followed by the plunge into Grenoble and the kick up the horribly steep ramps of the Bastille climb that looks out over the city. 

