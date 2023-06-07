Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: live - crunch time trial for GC contenders

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Medium-length TT should see first major GC gaps emerge

Race notes

 - Stage 4 of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine is a 31.1km individual time trial from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire

- First rider off is Donovan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic) at 1341 CET

- Last rider off is race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) at 1600

- Riders leave at minute intervals

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Critérium du Dauphiné race leader

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Critérium du Dauphiné race leader after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty)

2023 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

Hello and welcome to Cycllingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné

