Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 live: An uphill finish in La Chaise-Dieu

By Daniel Ostanek
Riders take on a hilly 167.5km stage

Criterium du Dauphine 2023 stage 2 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

55 seconds between the leaders and the peloton.

145km to go

Peters is across to the move, as is Pierre Latour.

Kenny Elissonde chasing across.

The gaps at the head of the race are still small as they tackle an unclassified hill early on.

Nans Peters is also on the attack.

155km to go

The trio were caught in a crash.

Meanwhile, Victor Campenaerts, Andrea Piccolo, and Jonas Gregaard are on the attack with Grondin.

Steff Cras, Steve Kruijswijk, and Romain Combaud have abandoned the race.

KOM leader Grondin is among the early attackers.

165km to go

Racing is underway on the stage and it's all together early on.

Three DNFs yesterday so 144 riders start today.

Riders rolling out to start stage 2.

Laporte starts today in the yellow of race leader. Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic) is in the KOM jersey while Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) is in the green of points jersey leader. Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is in white as best young rider.

BRASSACLESMINES FRANCE JUNE 05 Christophe Laporte of France and Team JumboVisma Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 2 a 1673km stage from BrassaclesMines to La ChaiseDieu 1080m UCIWT on June 05 2023 in BrassaclesMines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Riders have set off for the neutral zone at the start of the stage now.

And a look back at how stage 1 unfolded.

A look back at yesterday's opening stage...

Criterium du Dauphine: Christophe Laporte catches Rune Herregodts on the line

Christophe Laporte (jumbo-Visma) celebrates on the podium with the yellow jersey of overall leader after winning the first stage of the 75th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's climbing from the start, too, with uncategorised hills filling the opening 40km.

Plenty of hills on the road to the finish today with four categorised climbs. Two third-category and two second-category before the uphill finish.

Today's stage gets underway in just over 20 minutes with a 10-minute ride through the neutral zone.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné!

