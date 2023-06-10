Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 live - Showdown in the high mountains

Refresh

The gap rises to four minutes now as we approach the Madeleine.

The peloton allows the four leaders to stretch their lead to nearly three minutes. That quartet is still stuck in no man's land at 45 seconds.

The nascent breakaway reaches the intermediate sprint in Grignon after 29km, and it's Mihkels who's first to the line ahead of Campenaerts and Perez.

The peloton has started to calm down but not before a fresh wave of attacks, bringing another group of four into a chasing counter-attack. In there are Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Reube Thompson (Groupama-FDJ), and Matteo Vercher (Total Energies).

We finally have a move with some daylight and it contains Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny), Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), and Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

128km to go We've got an intermediate sprint coming up in around 10km, then after that it's another 20km or so to the foot of the Madeleine, which might be judge and jury in this breakaway battle.

But that comes to nothing.

Mountains classification leader and polka-dot jersey wearer Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) gets himself into the latest move.

Still fast and furious, with no breakaway forming. At least we'll be getting to the mountains nice and quickly.

Appetite for the breakaway is strong. A fast start with plenty of attacks but nothing sticking in the first few kilometres.

We're off! The riders reach kilometre zero, the flag is waved, and stage 7 of the Dauphiné is underway.

We're about to get underway so now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, including a stage 6 report, the latest standings, and plenty of nice photos. Critérium du Dauphiné: Zimmerman wins stage 6 amid GC stalemate

This is a crucial day in the battle for the overall title. Tomorrow's final stage is hard and features some steep stuff, including the spectacularly punchy finish above Grenoble, but today's stage plays host to the the bigger mountains. First up, after 50km or so on the flat, is the Col de la Madeleine (25.1km at 6.2%), then it's over to the lesser-known Col du Mollard (18.5km at 5.8%), and quickly on to the summit finish on the Col de la Croix de Fer (13.1km at 6.2%). That final climb doesn't seem like much but it's sort of split in two, with a gentle opening section followed by a pretty vicious final 5km.

The riders have already rolled out, and they're currently working their way through the neutral zone, before the stage proper begins.

