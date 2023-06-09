Critérium du Dauphiné: Zimmerman wins stage 6 amid GC stalemate

Image 1 of 17 Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) celebrates the win (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) on the attack early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) in the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton rides through the mountains on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The break would go on to contest the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Scenic view for the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) leads the late move from the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Zimmermann ventures out front on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Zimmermann celebrates his stage win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Vingegaard remains in the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Burgaudeau is in the polka dot mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Laporte continues in the green points jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Bjerg is in white of the best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to Crest-Voland after a battle to the line with Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) as race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and his overall rivals saved their legs for the weekend’s showdown in the mountains.

Zimmermann was part of a 14-rider breakaway that got away after a super-fast start to the stage into the Alps. He emerged with Burgaudeau and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Col des Aravis and then attacked solo on the final Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Bellecombe.

Burgaudeau went deep to catch him with 500 metres to go and even made an attack but Zimmermann had a last shot in his legs and surged clear to win.

Vingegaard attacked in the final kilometre of the stage 170.2km to test his rivals but was kept in check and finished safely in the GC group to keep the leader’s yellow jersey.

Vingegaard leads Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroën) by 1:10, with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) third at 1:23.

On Saturday the Critérium du Dauphiné finishes atop the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling