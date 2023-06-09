Critérium du Dauphiné: Zimmerman wins stage 6 amid GC stalemate

By Stephen Farrand
published

Breakaway stays away while Vingegaard can't gain time with late attack

CRESTVOLAND FRANCE JUNE 09 Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Team Intermarch Circus Wanty celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 6 a 1702km stage from Nantua to CrestVoland 1218m UCIWT on June 09 2023 in CrestVoland France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) celebrates the win (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to Crest-Voland after a battle to the line with Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) as race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and his overall rivals saved their legs for the weekend’s showdown in the mountains.

Zimmermann was part of a 14-rider breakaway that got away after a super-fast start to the stage into the Alps. He emerged with Burgaudeau and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Col des Aravis and then attacked solo on the final Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Bellecombe.

Burgaudeau went deep to catch him with 500 metres to go and even made an attack but Zimmermann had a last shot in his legs and surged clear to win.

Vingegaard attacked in the final kilometre of the stage 170.2km to test his rivals but was kept in check and finished safely in the GC group to keep the leader’s yellow jersey.

Vingegaard leads Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroën) by 1:10, with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) third at 1:23.

On Saturday the Critérium du Dauphiné finishes atop the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

