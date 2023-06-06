Critérium du Dauphiné: Laporte denies Sam Bennett to win stage 3

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Alaphilippe's late puncture spoils hopes of taking GC

LE COTEAU FRANCE JUNE 06 Christophe Laporte of France and Team JumboVisma Yellow leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 3 a 1941km stage from MonistrolsurLoire to Le Coteau UCIWT on June 06 2023 in Le Coteau France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Christophe Laporte wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outpacing Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line at the end of a crash-hit final in Le Coteau.

The Frenchman came from behind in the dash for the line as the Bora-Hansgrohe train cued up Bennett, who jumped just inside the 200-metre mark. The Irishman moved to the right in the closing metres, opening up space for Laporte to blast through, while behind the pair, third-placed Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) protested at his movement in the sprint.

More to come.

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

