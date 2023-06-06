Critérium du Dauphiné: Laporte denies Sam Bennett to win stage 3

Image 1 of 14 Christophe Laporte wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The pack rides during the third stage of the 75th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A signaller warns the bunch of an obstacle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Andrey Zeits gets attention after crashing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jorge Arcas (Movistar) on the ground in the mass crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lorenzo Milesi (Team DSM) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Protesters stopped the race during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The race had to divert from the town because of the protest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Harrison Wood rides past a visual play on his name (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The television helicopter low above the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A mass crash on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The protest that stopped the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outpacing Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line at the end of a crash-hit final in Le Coteau.

The Frenchman came from behind in the dash for the line as the Bora-Hansgrohe train cued up Bennett, who jumped just inside the 200-metre mark. The Irishman moved to the right in the closing metres, opening up space for Laporte to blast through, while behind the pair, third-placed Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) protested at his movement in the sprint.

More to come.