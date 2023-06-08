Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC lead

Image 1 of 15 Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma rides solo across finish for stage 5 victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma celebrates at finish line as stage 5 winner and taking control of GC (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal-QuickStep (left) sprints ahead of Tobias Halland Johannessen of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team for final podium (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroën Team crosses the finish line in main group and moves to second overall (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) rides solo to the finish (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) puts in a big effort to drop Richard Carapaz on final climb and strike out solo (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost rides in front of Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma for two-rider breakaway before final climb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Dstny leads the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the breakaway climbing to the Côte de Château-Chalon (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates rides stage 5 in the Yellow leader jersey (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) AG2R Citroën Team rides during stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine across 191.5 kilometres (Image credit: ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images) Race leader Mikkel Bjerg rides protected by his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton rides across 191.km stage 5 from Cormoranche-sur-Saône to Salins-les-Bains (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost prior to his attack with under 20km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) during stage 5 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) laid down an ominous marker ahead of the Tour de France as he soloed to victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to take command atop the overall standings.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place ahead of Tobias Johannesen (Uno-X), 31 seconds down on the unassailable Vingegaard, who is now more than a minute clear in the overall standings.

The Dane eased clear alone on the category 2 climb of the Côte de Thésy after tracking an acceleration from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and then dropping the Ecuadorian a mile or so from the summit.

Vingegaard reached the top with 35 seconds in hand on a sizeable chasing group, and he proceeded to cruise inexorably to victory on the 14km run to the finish in Salins-les-Bains.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) attempted to marshal the pursuit, but the relative lack of cohesion among the GC men doomed any faint hope of catching Vingegaard.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) tried to take advantage of that unruly chase by clipping off alone in pursuit of Vingegaard, but the Colombian was soon brought to heel by a group seemingly resigned to racing for second place, both on stage 5 and in the final overall standings.

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) would always have been hard pressed to defend his maillot jaune against this Vingegaard on this terrain, but the Dane’s spell in the overall lead was already doomed when he was a faller at the foot of the final climb.

The terrain on stage 5 had seemed to lend itself to escapees, but the early break of Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), and Leon Heinschke (Team DSM) was pinned back on that final climb of the Côte de Thésy.

Carapaz ignited the race among the GC men by attacking at the base of the climb, with only Vingegaard and – briefly – Alaphilippe able to follow. Vingegaard, however, took over shortly afterwards and delivered a remarkable solo exhibition.

More to follow…

Results

