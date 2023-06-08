Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC lead
Alaphilippe kicks to second place in bunch sprint
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) laid down an ominous marker ahead of the Tour de France as he soloed to victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to take command atop the overall standings.
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place ahead of Tobias Johannesen (Uno-X), 31 seconds down on the unassailable Vingegaard, who is now more than a minute clear in the overall standings.
The Dane eased clear alone on the category 2 climb of the Côte de Thésy after tracking an acceleration from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and then dropping the Ecuadorian a mile or so from the summit.
Vingegaard reached the top with 35 seconds in hand on a sizeable chasing group, and he proceeded to cruise inexorably to victory on the 14km run to the finish in Salins-les-Bains.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) attempted to marshal the pursuit, but the relative lack of cohesion among the GC men doomed any faint hope of catching Vingegaard.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) tried to take advantage of that unruly chase by clipping off alone in pursuit of Vingegaard, but the Colombian was soon brought to heel by a group seemingly resigned to racing for second place, both on stage 5 and in the final overall standings.
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) would always have been hard pressed to defend his maillot jaune against this Vingegaard on this terrain, but the Dane’s spell in the overall lead was already doomed when he was a faller at the foot of the final climb.
The terrain on stage 5 had seemed to lend itself to escapees, but the early break of Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), and Leon Heinschke (Team DSM) was pinned back on that final climb of the Côte de Thésy.
Carapaz ignited the race among the GC men by attacking at the base of the climb, with only Vingegaard and – briefly – Alaphilippe able to follow. Vingegaard, however, took over shortly afterwards and delivered a remarkable solo exhibition.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan.
